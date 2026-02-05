Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 4 nutrition hacks to protect your heart and long-term health

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, has shared four practical strategies on how to tailor your nutrition to support, benefit and protect long-term heart health. In an Instagram video shared on February 5, the heart surgeon explains how these habits not only help protect your heart, but also how identifying deficiencies and tailoring your nutrition accordingly can play a key role in preserving long-term longevity .

When it comes to heart health and longevity, what’s on your plate plays a far bigger role than most people realise. The foods you eat daily can either quietly increase long-term risk or actively work to protect your heart, support metabolic health and preserve vitality as you age. Small, intentional nutrition habits - from balancing calories to prioritising key nutrients - can have a profound impact on cardiovascular health and overall lifespan.

Energy balance matters According to Dr London, there is a widespread overconsumption problem in the country - most people eat more than is actually required, which gradually leads to weight gain over time. He highlights that maintaining a healthy weight is extremely important, and that at its core, it is a simple equation: calories in, calories out.

The heart surgeon explains, “Overconsumption is a major driver of obesity in the US, and excess weight increases the risk of heart disease and other chronic illnesses. A healthy weight supports long-term cardiovascular health.”

Prioritise fibre Dr London highlights the importance of a fibre-rich diet, pointing to robust scientific data that shows it significantly lowers overall health risk. Fibre from fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole foods is known to reduce the risk of heart disease and meaningfully contribute to longevity.

He emphasises, “Most people aren’t getting enough. Higher fibre intake is strongly linked to lower heart disease risk and improved longevity. Think fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole foods.”

Protein supports muscle The second nutrient the cardiologist advises focusing on is protein, as it plays a crucial role in building and maintaining muscle - a key factor in long-term health, optimal metabolic function and longevity.

Dr London states, “The data is undeniable. Protein helps build and maintain muscle - a key factor for metabolic health, independence, and longevity.”

Personalised diet plan The cardiologist recommends getting your labs done and biomarkers tested if you truly care about what you eat. Bloodwork can help identify deficiencies, guide smarter lifestyle decisions, and allow you to tailor your nutrition more precisely to your individual needs.

He explains, “If you're thoughtful about what you're putting in your mouth and you're wondering if you're making progress or if you have any gaps, the next step is to check your labs, your biomarkers. This allows you to really personalise your diet plan. And look, you can do this with your primary care physician if they offer it. There's a lot of offerings online. We use Function Health in our family because we truly understand that if you don't measure it, you just can't fix it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.