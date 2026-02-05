Neurosurgeon explains real reason even 'fit' people black out at the gym during heavy weight lifting

It’s a sight often seen in 'gym fail' compilations: a seemingly fit weightlifter completes a massive rep, only to go limp and collapse seconds later. While it looks alarming, Dr Jay Jagannathan, a neurosurgeon at the Jagannathan Neurosurgery Institute in Michigan, has said that it isn’t a sign of weakness — it’s a specific physiological glitch. Also read | Cardiologist reveals why people in 30s, 40s are collapsing during workouts According to Dr Jay Jagannathan, a sudden faint at the gym is not a sign of weakness, but a specific physiological glitch called a vasovagal response. (Pexels)

The science of the 'gym fail' Taking to Instagram on February 4, Dr Jagannathan broke down the science behind these sudden collapses, identifying the culprit as a vasovagal response. According to Dr Jagannathan, the phenomenon is a sudden loss of consciousness triggered by the body's own nervous system – when a lifter is under intense physical strain, the body can overreact to the stress. “It’s not weakness. It’s physiology,” Dr Jagannathan.

He explained. “Under intense strain, the body can trigger a reflex that briefly drops heart rate and blood pressure, reducing blood flow to the brain. The result? A sudden faint — often followed by a quick recovery.”

In many cases, this is exacerbated by the valsalva maneuver — the common practice of holding one’s breath to create internal pressure and stabilise the spine. While effective for power, it can spike blood pressure so rapidly that the body overcorrects by forcing a sudden drop, leading to a 'lights out' moment.