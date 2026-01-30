The Wrecking Crew review: Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa go old-school in a loud, muscle-bound and entertaining film!

The plot reunites estranged half-brothers James (Dave) and Jonny Hale (Jason) following the sudden death of their father, a private investigator killed in what authorities label a traffic accident in Honolulu. Suspicion quickly replaces grief, drawing the brothers—separated for decades by resentment and unresolved family history—into an investigation that exposes criminal networks, corrupt land deals and a calculating power broker with blood on his hands. James, a disciplined Navy SEAL with a carefully ordered family life, is all control and restraint. Jonny, an erratic police detective, lives in a state of permanent improvisation, masking regret with humour, alcohol and reckless bravado. Their reluctant partnership forms the emotional and narrative spine of the film.

Built around the combined physical presence and star wattage of Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa , The Wrecking Crew , positions itself squarely in the lineage of brawny, no-nonsense action entertainers that once ruled the big screen. The film, streaming on Prime Video, doesn’t chase novelty or subversion. Instead, it doubles down on familiar pleasures—testosterone-fuelled combat, mismatched personalities, and a mystery sturdy enough to justify mayhem across a sun-soaked backdrop.

The good The film’s greatest strength lies in the rapport between Bautista and Momoa. Their contrasting screen personas—one grounded and inward-looking, the other loose-limbed and volatile—create a rhythm that keeps scenes lively even when the writing falters. Director Ángel Manuel Soto handles the action with assured clarity, delivering several standout set pieces that favour physicality over digital excess. Fights feel heavy, collisions land with impact, and the large-scale chase sequences are staged with an old-school commitment to chaos. Visually, the film makes strong use of its island setting, juxtaposing postcard beauty with the darker implications of exploitation and greed.

The bad The narrative itself is serviceable at best. The mystery is thin and rarely surprising, functioning more as a trigger for action than a compelling puzzle. Villains are sketched broadly, leaning on familiar genre shorthand rather than nuance. Emotional confrontations, while earnest, often rely on blunt dialogue that spells out internal conflict instead of trusting performance and silence. Tonally, the film occasionally struggles to reconcile its graphic violence with its jokey, banter-heavy humour, leading to moments that feel uneven or awkwardly stitched together.