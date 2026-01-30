Getting a heart attack while home alone? Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares practical guide on what to do
Having a heart attack can be scary, especially if you're alone. But following the recommended steps can help save your life.
A heart attack is terrifying on its own - and the fear can intensify when it happens while you’re alone at home, with no immediate help in sight. In those moments of panic and uncertainty, it’s easy to feel helpless and overwhelmed. However, knowing a few critical steps and acting quickly can make a life-saving difference, even before medical help arrives.
Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has shared a clear, practical step-by-step guide outlining exactly what to do if you’re having a heart attack while alone at home. In an Instagram video shared on January 30, the heart surgeon notes, “I realise this is a lot to remember if you think you're having a heart attack, but if you can get one or two of these things right, it could save your life.”
Call emergency services
Dr London highlights that the very first - and most crucial - step if you’re experiencing a heart attack alone at home is to call emergency medical services immediately.
Chew aspirin
The cardiologist advises chewing an aspirin - rather than swallowing it whole - as it may help reduce the severity of the heart attack. He states, “If no one has told you otherwise and you're not allergic to aspirin, chew - don't swallow - one. This won't stop the heart attack, but it'll lessen the magnitude.”
Make your house accessible
Dr London recommends making your home as easy to identify and access as possible by turning on the lights and unlocking the door, ensuring emergency services can get inside quickly if you become incapacitated. He explains, “Next, if it's nighttime, turn on the lights in your house and outside so EMS can identify your house. Unlock, or better yet, open the front door so that if you become incapacitated, EMS can get to you.”
Sit or lie down
The heart surgeon advises sitting or lying down to reduce the risk of additional injuries, especially in case you lose consciousness and fall. He notes, “Sit down or lie down. This way, if you were to lose consciousness, you don't fall down and add a head injury to an already bad situation.”
Call a friend
Dr London advises calling a family member or close friend and staying on the line with them until emergency services arrive, so you’re not alone while waiting for help. He explains, “And finally, call a friend, call a family member, and stay on the phone with them until EMS arrives. That way, there's someone that knows exactly what's going on.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a lifestyle journalist who writes about fashion, culture, and wellness. A passionate music enthusiast, she loves exploring the intersection of trends, taste, and storytelling.
