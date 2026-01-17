Doctor explains how baby aspirin helps during heart attack: ‘Chewing it can help slow…’

Taking to Instagram on January 17, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, noted, “Baby aspirin isn’t for babies.”

At times, aspirin is also used as an emergency medication for heart attacks . It is usually of a low dosage and popularly referred to as “baby aspirin .”

Aspirin is one of the most commonly available drugs in households across the globe. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, it is classified as a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), which is used for treating mild to moderate pain, inflammation or arthritis.

How baby aspirin helps in heart attack Elaborating on its use during a sudden cardiac arrest, Dr Sood stated, “Baby aspirin is a low dose of aspirin, usually 81 mg, and its main effect is on platelets - the blood cells that help form clots.”

“Most heart attacks happen when cholesterol plaque ruptures in a coronary artery and a clot suddenly blocks blood flow to part of the heart,” he continued. “In that situation, chewing a baby aspirin while waiting for emergency (services to arrive) can help slow clot formation and may limit how much heart muscle is actually affected.”

As such, baby aspirin is often carried by emergency responders who provide it to individuals in need of help early during a suspected heart attack.

Why baby aspirin is not always the answer Dr Sood observed that taking aspirin during a heart attack comes in handy only when the condition is caused by a blood clot. If a stroke is at the root of the problem, the drug is of no help.

Aspirin is also not helpful in chest pains caused by anxiety, acid reflux, or muscle strain.

Moreover, we should not be taking aspirin routinely, as the drug increases the risk of bleeding, especially in people without known heart disease.

Therefore, if a person is suffering from new, concerning chest pain, the first step should always be to call for emergency services. While aspirin is helpful, it is never a substitute for medical care.

