Doctor reveals '1 mistake at night' that increases heart attack risk in 20s and 30s even if you are healthy

Dr Aditi wrote, “Everyone joked about it. He thought it was ‘normal.’ But what he didn’t know was this: Snoring = airway collapsing again and again through the night.”

In a November 17 Instagram post, Dr Aditi highlighted a case of a healthy patient in his late 20s, and how snoring put his life in danger. She shared that the man was just 29 years old, went to the gym , was healthy, and stayed fit. However, his only ‘issue’ was that he snored.

Every night, when you are in deep slumber, if you snore , it could be an alarm your body is ringing to help you take care of your health. According to Dr Aditi Sharma, an internal medicine expert, snoring could be one factor increasing your heart attack risk in your 20s and 30s.

She further explained how every collapse with his snoring led to sudden blood pressure (BP) spikes and oxygen drops, and forced his heart to work harder. “Night after night, that becomes silent heart damage. This is why more people in their 20s and 30s are landing with heart attacks. Not because of just stress or phones…but because they’ve been ignoring the loudest warning their body is giving: SNORING,” Dr Aditi added.

What should you do if you snore? She further highlighted that if you snore, it is important to take some precautionary measures, as your heart will thank you years later. She suggested:

Getting it checked

Fixing your sleep position

Losing excess weight

Ruling out sleep apnea Lastly, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, sleep apnea is a common condition in which breathing stops and restarts many times during sleep. The condition is dangerous because it can prevent your body from getting enough oxygen. Therefore, it is important to talk to your healthcare provider.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.