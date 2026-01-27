Fitness trainer shares 3 simple exercises to keep your mom's knees heathy without gym: 'Do daily for just 10 minutes'

The routine is designed to be performed while seated, making it an ideal choice for those with limited mobility or those who want to get a quick session in during the day. Srikanth highlighted that the secret to success isn't intensity, but frequency. “Do this routine daily for just 10 minutes and give your knees the care they deserve... pro tip: consistency is key. Even 10 minutes a day can make a huge difference.”

“Looking for an easy way to keep your knees healthy and strong without leaving home? This short workout features 3 simple knee-friendly exercises you can do anytime,” Srikanth shared in his caption.

In an era where high-intensity workouts often dominate social media, fitness coach Srikanth Naidu is turning the spotlight toward accessible, preventative care for the older generation. In an Instagram video posted on December 21, 2025, he demonstrated a simple '3-move' routine designed specifically to help moms maintain knee health and joint longevity. Also read | Fitness expert shares 5 exercises your parents need to do in their 60s for strong knees. All you need is a chair

Srikanth's workout requires no equipment and can be done anywhere. Here are the three moves highlighted by him:

Tiptoe and flex This move involves raising the toes and flexing the feet to warm up the joints and improve overall ankle and knee mobility. While seated, you alternate between lifting your heels high (coming onto the balls of your feet) and then lifting your toes (flexing your feet upward toward your shins).

Squeeze and open By clenching and releasing, this exercise helps strengthen the muscles surrounding the knee, providing better stability for the joint. While sitting, you straighten your legs slightly and focus on 'squeezing' or tightening the quadriceps (the large muscles on the front of the thighs).

Heel-to-toe taps Extending the legs for front heel and back toe taps helps boost balance and protects the knees from the daily wear and tear of walking and standing. You extend your legs forward and alternate tapping your heels on the ground, then pulling them back to tap your toes.

Srikanth’s simple workout serves as a reminder that staying active doesn't always require a gym membership — sometimes, all it takes is 10 minutes and a chair to keep our loved ones moving pain-free.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.