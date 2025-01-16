Fitness expert shares 5 exercises your parents need to do in their 60s for strong knees. All you need is a chair

As your parents grow old, their joints start aching, and bones become weak. While walking and simple daily activities are great for keeping them active, it is also important for them to strengthen their bones. Fitness expert and nutritionist Rishabh, who often shared workout videos to help his followers become active, recently shared a clip in which he shared five exercises he designed for his mother to help her strengthen her knees at 62. Fitness expert shared 5 exercises he designed for his mom to build strong knees.

5 exercises to strengthen your parents' knees

Rishabh shared the clip with the caption, “5 exercises I get my mother to do to have her build strong knees. Share this with your parents, friends and anyone else who can make use of this routine. I hope this helps.” He even shared the steps to the workouts. All you will need is a chair. Here are the five exercises he suggested:

1. Calf raises

To do the calf raises, the fitness expert made his mother move the entire weight onto the toes while going up. While coming down back to her heels, he made her slow down the descent. He suggested doing the exercise for 18 to 20 repetitions.

2. Hip flexor lift

Take a chair and sit down. Now, lift one leg at a time using only the hip. Keep alternating for 20 repetitions.

3. Seated toe raises

Make your parents sit closer to the edge of the chair and ask them to plant their feet on the ground. Now, they will have to raise their toes completely off the ground, as much as they can manage. Slowly bring the toes back down and do the exercise for 20 repetitions.

4. Knee extensions

Place your feet firmly on the ground while sitting on a chair. Then, extend your kneed parallel to the ground, one at a time. Pause your leg for a fraction of a second in the air, and then apply some resistance on your parent's leg from the top. Ask them to push it back. Then, slowly bring the leg down to the ground and repeat the exercise.

5. Hamstring curls

For this exercise, stand while holding the back of the chair for support and bend the knee to a 90-degree angle [parallel to the ground]. Then, do the same drill. Apply some pressure on the leg and ask them to push back and slowly bring their leg down. Repeat.

Things to keep in mind

In the end, the coach added that he finishes off the routine by asking his mom to do a 5-minute backward walk. Additionally, he suggested that if you are assisting your parents, make sure the surroundings are safe and clean to avoid any injuries.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.