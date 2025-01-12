Are steroids the secret to muscle building or silent killer in the world of fitness? Expert shares dangers of its use

The pursuit of physical perfection has become an obsession for many, particularly in the world of bodybuilding, but the pressure to achieve a chiselled physique has led to a worrying trend: the increasing use of steroid hormones. Steroids are synthetic hormones that can boost the body’s ability to make muscle and prevent muscle breakdown. Steroid hormones: The hidden dangers behind the quest for a perfect physique.(Image by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjunath Malige, director - diabetes and endocrinology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “Steroid hormones, such as testosterone and human growth hormone, are naturally occurring substances that regulate various bodily functions. However, when used illicitly, these hormones can enhance muscle mass, strength and endurance. The temptation to use steroid hormones is strong, especially among young bodybuilders seeking to accelerate their progress.”

Developing muscles safely: Follow these essential tips for a safe bodybuilding experience (Photo by Valery Sysoev on Unsplash)

She revealed, “Sports players take steroids in the hopes that they will help them to run faster, hit farther, lift heavier weights, jump higher or have more endurance. In countries like the US, it is against the law to use anabolic steroids without a prescription. It is a controlled substance because of its suspected health risks and is available only by prescription. Some people cycle their steroid doses. This means they take multiple doses of steroids over a period of time, stop for a period and then start up again. “Stacking” means taking two or more different steroids.”

Dangers of steroid hormone abuse

The use of steroid hormones without medical supervision can have devastating consequences. According to Dr Manjunath Malige, some of the risks associated with steroid hormone abuse include -

1. Liver Damage: Steroid hormones can cause liver damage, leading to conditions such as jaundice and liver failure.

2. Cardiovascular Problems: Steroid hormone abuse can increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and high blood pressure.

3. Mental Health Issues: The use of steroid hormones can lead to anxiety, depression and mood swings.

4. Reproductive Problems: Steroid hormone abuse can disrupt reproductive function, leading to infertility, low sperm count, and erectile dysfunction. Meanwhile, women who use steroids may have problems with their menstrual cycles because steroids can disrupt the menstruation and release of eggs from the ovaries. This can cause long-term problems with fertility.

5. Aggressive Behaviour: The use of steroid hormones can increase aggression and violent behaviour.

Consequences of steroid hormone abuse

The consequences of steroid hormone abuse extend beyond the individual user. The growing trend of steroid hormone abuse has significant implications for public health, sports, and society as a whole. Dr Manjunath Malige elaborated -

● Although these steroids might help build muscle, steroids can have very serious side effects. The use of steroid hormones in sports undermines fair play and creates an uneven playing field.

● The promotion of steroid-enhanced physiques perpetuates unrealistic beauty standards, contributing to body dissatisfaction and low self-esteem. This can also have a significant burden on healthcare resources, diverting- attention away from other pressing health concerns.

● Besides the health risks, people who use steroids without a prescription are breaking the law. Drug testing for all athletes is common, and those who fail a drug test for steroids can face legal consequences, including jail time, monetary fines, and being banned from an event or team.

Excessive gyming and steroids lead to fertility issues in men.(Photo by Anastase Maragos on Unsplash)

To combat the growing trend of steroid hormone abuse, Dr Manjunath Malige suggested it is essential to address the root cause of this behaviour. This includes -

Promoting a healthy lifestyle: Encourage healthy lifestyle choices, such as regular exercise and balanced nutrition. This can help an individual to achieve their fitness goals without resorting to steroid hormones. Creating Awareness and Educating People: Educating individuals about the dangers of steroid hormone abuse can help prevent misuse and promote informed decision-making. Supporting Mental Health: Addressing the underlying mental health issues, such as body dysmorphic disorder, can help individuals develop a healthier relationship with their bodies.

Dr Manjunath Malige concluded, “A lot of people tell themselves that they will only use steroids for a season or a school year. Unfortunately, steroids can be addictive, making it hard to stop taking them. An alarming use of steroid hormone abuse in bodybuilding is a growing concern that requires immediate attention. By promoting healthy lifestyle choices, providing education and awareness, and supporting mental health, we can break the cycle of steroid hormone abuse and foster a culture of healthy and sustainable fitness practices.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.