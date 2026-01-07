Orthopaedic surgeon reveals why your knee pain isn't getting better, what actually helps: ‘Not rest or pain medication’

Knee pain is one of the most common issues people face as they age, especially women. It could be because of an injury or repeated stress on the knee. Therefore, it is important to know what you can do to avoid being on the receiving end of harm. The orthopaedic surgeon recommends that improving knee health often requires targeted rehabilitation. (Pixabay)

On January 7, Dr David Abbasi, an orthopaedic sports surgeon, highlighted in an Instagram reel the reasons why people experience constant knee pain and what can actually help them. He captioned it, “Why your knee pain isn't getting better…and what actually helps.”

Why your knee pain isn't getting better

Elaborating on why people have constant pain in their knees, Dr Abbasi stressed that contrary to popular belief, knee pain doesn’t always improve with rest, braces, or pain medication. Rather, he highlighted, in many cases, ongoing pain is caused by underlying issues. They are:

Joint wear

Muscle imbalances

Alignment problems

What actually helps

The orthopaedic surgeon further noted that improving knee health often requires targeted rehabilitation. He suggested, “Focusing on strengthening the muscles that support the knee, improving flexibility, and restoring proper movement patterns.”

Consistent, guided exercise and activity modification, as recommended by the surgeon, can play a crucial role in reducing pain and enhancing long-term function. To learn more about tips to avoid knee pain, as suggested by a yoga instructor, click here.

The data

According to the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health, osteoarthritis of the knee is very common in women, with 25.7 percent of women falling within the 40- to 80-year age group. Men aren't behind.

A September 2011 study published in the Journal of Korean Medical Science found that the overall prevalence of knee pain was 46.2 percent, with approximately 32.2 percent of men experiencing unilateral knee pain.

The study did note that the prevalence increased with age in women until 70 years, then levelled off. However, the prevalence of knee pain did not increase with age in men.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.