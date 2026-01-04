Weak bones in winter: Pediatric orthopaedic surgeon explains the link between cold weather and your child’s bone health

Healthy bones are important for a child's growth, movement, and overall development. Many parents may notice that their children tire easily, complain of pain in their bodies or legs, or often have fractures frequently. These signs may indicate that their bones are weak. If not addressed early, this can affect the child’s height, posture, mobility, and bone strength for life. In winter, bones may particularly be susceptible to problems. Does cold weather affect kids? How to promote bone healing in kids?(Shutterstock)

Importance of indoor and outdoor play for children in winter

In winter, outdoor play, a key way for kids to exercise, is often replaced by indoor activities, such as screen time. This change doesn’t just mean fun; it also means less movement, which is crucial for building strong bones.

Vitamin D is an important nutrient for your child's health. It facilitates calcium absorption, which is essential for strong bones. Children can make Vitamin D when they get sunlight. "However, with shorter days and colder weather, they often miss out on this critical nutrient. Wearing more clothes and spending more time indoors means they get less sun exposure," Pediatric orthopaedic surgeon Dr Avi Shah Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai tells Health Shots. Without sufficient vitamin D, bone health can weaken, which may lead to problems later on.

What causes weak bones in children?

Pediatric orthopaedic clinics often notice an increase in specific problems as winter arrives. Recognising these issues can help prevent them.

Growing pains misdiagnosed: Many parents may assume their child's leg and heel pain is just growing pains. "However, if the pain occurs frequently, especially after physical activity, it could indicate that the child lacks important nutrients, such as Vitamin D", says the surgeon. These nutrients are vital during their growth period.

Muscle aches and fatigue: Insufficient vitamin D intake can lead to muscle weakness and increased fatigue. Children who are typically lively may become sluggish, and their muscles may take longer to recover after play.

Increased injury risk: When people are less active and have stiff muscles, they are more likely to get sprains, strains, and fractures. "Minor falls can cause injuries that seem worse than expected", says the doctor. Children benefit from moving around, and if they don't get enough activity, they face a higher risk of injury.

Delayed physical milestones: Vitamin D deficiency may be associated with developmental delays. "This may mean slower progress toward growth milestones or a higher risk of injuries requiring medical care", says the expert.

How to improve bone health?

Recognising challenges is just the first step. Taking action can improve bone health during the colder months.

Encourage outdoor time: Set aside 15-20 minutes each day for outdoor play, even if it’s cold. "Even in winter, sunlight gives you a natural boost of Vitamin D", shares the doctor.

Keep them active: Incorporate physical activities into your family routine. "You can try winter sports like ice skating or indoor activities like jumping rope or yoga", says the expert. It's important to participate in weight-bearing activities.

Nutritional defence: Make sure they eat a healthy diet. They need enough calcium and protein in their meals. Good sources of calcium include dairy products and leafy greens. For protein, focus on lean meats and legumes.

Limit screen time: It's easy to let indoor activities take over playtime when screens are involved. Encourage physical activity to reduce screen time, particularly during the day.

Consult medical professionals: If you suspect your child may have nutritional deficiencies, speak with a healthcare provider. Get professional advice before starting any supplements. This advice should be based on your child's specific needs.

What are red flags for joint pain in children?

Watch for signs of problems with your child’s bones and joints. "If your child has ongoing pain, falls often, feels tired, or shows delays in development, it’s important to see a doctor", says Dr Shah. Taking action early can help prevent long-term issues, such as nutritional problems and potential orthopaedic complications.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)