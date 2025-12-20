Feeling tired and sleepy during winter? Know why getting extra rest in colder months is important for your energy

Human beings are closely connected to the Sun. Our body clock, also called the circadian rhythm, depends on natural light to decide when we should feel awake or sleepy. During the winter season, days become shorter and nights become longer. Due to this, many people feel more tired, less energetic, and want to sleep more. This is a natural biological response, not laziness. A new study analyses why getting extra rest is important in winter.(Unsplash)

What research shows about winter sleep

A scientific study which was published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, found that human sleep patterns change with seasons. Researchers observed that people experience more REM sleep in winter than in summer. REM sleep is the stage linked to dreaming, memory, and emotional health. Even though total sleep time did not increase much, the quality and structure of sleep clearly changed during winter.

How the study was conducted

The study involved adults who took part in overnight sleep tests called polysomnography. Participants slept naturally in a lab setting without alarms. After carefully monitoring the activity, breathing, and sleep stages, the results which came showed that people had about 30 minutes more REM sleep during winter months. It proved that the human body still reacts to seasonal changes, even in cities with artificial lighting.

Why winter makes us feel more tired

During the winter season, melatonin is affected by reduced sunlight. It is basically the hormone that controls sleep. Experts say that shorter, weaker winter light can confuse the body clock and lower energy levels. With less daylight, people often feel sleepy, less alert, and more tired during the day. This is why many feel drained or low in late winter.

Also Read: Taylor Swift reveals intense workout routine and rapid outfit changes for Eras Tour in latest docu-series episodes

The impact on mood and health

Poor sleep in winter can affect both the mind and body. It can make people feel low, less focused, and more stressed. Some may crave unhealthy food or skip exercise, which makes sleep worse. For people with seasonal depression, winter sleep problems can be even harder.

Adjusting to winter’s needs

Researchers believe modern schedules do not match seasonal sleep needs. While work and school schedules may not match our body’s winter system, simple steps like sleeping earlier, using screens less at night, keeping the bedroom cool and dark, and following a regular sleep routine can be helpful.

Also Read: The Oatzempic drink trend: Does oatmeal and lime really work for weight loss?

Listening to your body

According to Healthline, feeling the need for more rest in winter is not laziness. It is biology. By adjusting sleep habits and respecting seasonal changes, people can protect their physical health, mental well-being, and overall energy during the colder months.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.