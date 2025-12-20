Taylor Swift reveals intense workout routine and rapid outfit changes for Eras Tour in latest docu-series episodes

Detailing the tour’s physical intensity, Swift revealed she trained for six months by running daily on a treadmill at the tempo of her songs while singing them aloud. Each show involved nearly eight miles of running, with the 1989 and Reputation sets requiring the most cardio. She also shared that the tour helped anchor her through a difficult personal phase marked by two breakups, calling it the reason she found purpose during that time.

Two episodes of The End of an Era, the running docuseries by singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, dropped on Friday, offering a candid look at her life beyond the spotlight. Swift opens up about navigating breakups, the physical demands of preparing for The Eras Tour, and her relationship with fiancé, American footballer Travis Kelce.

The episodes also highlighted the precision behind the production, revealing that outfit changes were completed in 1 minute and 15 seconds or less, with the fastest taking just 39 seconds. According to her stylist, Swift executed 20 quick changes during the show, made possible by two dedicated dressers and four strategically placed changing rooms connected via a pulley system operated by her crew.

Swift also reflected on a period when the tour became her emotional anchor, sharing that her personal life felt far more challenging than the work itself. “I went through two breakups in the first half of this tour, and that’s a lot of breakups, actually,” she said, adding that performing gave her purpose and the motivation to keep going. She emphasised that, despite its scale, the tour was never the hardest part of her life.

The episodes also shed light on her relationship, with Swift admitting that sustaining romances while on tour has historically been a challenge. That pattern shifted when she began dating Travis Kelce, as their similarly demanding careers helped create a deeper understanding. She noted that Kelce not only embraced her “big life” but appeared to thrive in it. Swift also spoke about his involvement in the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart skit, sharing that what began as a joke between the two turned into a real moment when she realised he was genuinely serious about joining her on stage.