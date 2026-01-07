Woman who lost 39 kg shares what she ate on repeat for weight loss: No fancy meals and without cutting dessert

Diet is an important component of weight loss. You may be exercising regularly, hitting the 10,000-step target daily, or even sleeping on time, but if you are not eating right, you might as well be wasting all your efforts. However, that doesn't mean skipping meals; rather, it means eating whole and nutritious food. Sharon stresses that she didn’t lose 39 kgs eating fancy meals or following a complicated plan; it was the same thing every single day.

Last year, on December 20, fitness and health influencer Sharon Rodrigues highlighted how she lost 39 kg during her weight loss journey by eating a high-protein, nutritious diet. In the post, she listed the meals she ate ‘on repeat’ during this time and would eat again if she had to lose 39 kilos again.

Weight loss meal plan

Stressing the importance of combining working out with a good meal plan, Sharon confessed, “I didn’t lose 39 kgs eating fancy meals, or following a complicated plan, it was the same thing EVERY SINGLE DAY. If I have to sum it up, the only thing I’d say is CONSISTENCY. No excuses. No suffering. Just consistency, structure, and food that actually keeps you full.”

Consistency is the key to weight loss. (Freepik)

Here's what she ate daily to lose 39 kg:

Breakfast (by 12 PM)

1. Overnight protein oats

40g oats

150g high-protein yoghurt

80g blueberries

Water or almond milk to soak

honey

chia, flax meal, seed mix

Here are the macros: 350 kcal, 30-35g protein, 45g carbs, and 6-8g fat. According to Sharon, the meal was filling, cut her cravings, tasted like dessert and kept her full for 4-5 hours.

Supplements

For her supplements, the influencer took pre-workout first thing in the morning, lean protein shake once a day (usually post-workout), coffee 2 times daily (sugar-free), and tea first thing in the morning (honey, lemon, ginger, cinnamon, and hot water).

Here are the macros for the protein shake, as per Sharon: 120 kcal, 24-25g protein, and minimal carbs and fat.

Dinner (by 6 PM)

1. High-protein chicken salad

200-220g grilled chicken breast

Mixed salad greens

Cucumber, tomatoes

1½ avocado

Sometimes a small amount of cheese

Mayonnaise

Here are the macros for the salad, as per Sharon: 550-600 kcal, 65-70g protein, low to moderate carbs, and moderate fat.

Dessert

1. Protein desserts (on rotation)

Grenade protein bar: Has 20g of protein and less than 2g of sugar.

Homemade protein brownies: 20g of protein per bowl

“Proof that fat loss doesn't mean cutting dessert, it just means getting smarter with it,” she added.

Tips

In the end, Sharon also shared some tips that helped her stay consistent:

1. Make the easiest food possible and make sure IT TASTES GOOD. If it's hard, you won't stick to it.

2. Make sure everything you eat is high in protein. That's non-negotiable.

3. Always have healthy food available around you so you never get starving and make impulsive choices.

4. Eat when you're hungry. Ignoring hunger just leads to overeating later.

5. Meal prep so life is easier, and you're not wasting time deciding what to eat.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.