Woman who dropped 34 kg shares 5 ChatGPT prompts that can help you lose weight: 'Meal plan with 3 meals and a snack'

Artificial Intelligence's (AI's) potential for personalised weight loss guidance is untapped. While yes, it cannot replace the hands-on support and guidance of experts like trainers or nutritionists, what AI can offer you is a starting point, the initial clarity and structure that jumpstarts your fitness journey. Most importantly, AI’s ability to tailor its responses based on personal needs makes the AI-based tips specific down to the very last detail. Weight loss with some simple hacks can be accomplished easily. (Shutterstock)

In an Instagram post, Cassie B, a content creator, who has said that she has dropped over 75 pounds (34 kg), revealed in February 6 Instagram post, some weight loss prompts that may help those who are about to embark on their fitness journey.

Here are the prompts Cassie shared, covering all the essentials of weight loss, such as portion control, meal prep, structuring a workout routine, and maintaining the right mindset:

1. Ask it to calculate your deficit

“Help me find a healthy calorie deficit. I weigh (weight in pounds), I’m (age), I’m a (M/F), I’m (height), and I usually workout x times a week. What’s a healthy calorie deficit for me?”

2. Build a meal plan

“I can have 1700-1800 calories a day. Build me a meal plan with 3 meals and a snack. I love fruit, meats, and bread. I don’t like fish or vegetables. Id like my meals to be easy, quick, and high in protein”

3. Plan your schedule for the week to include workouts

“I’d like to start walking 30 minutes a day. I have to work from 8-4, and my commute is 30 minutes each way. It makes me about 30 minutes to get ready in the morning. Build a schedule for me this week so I know when to workout”

4. Keep you motivated

“I’m on a weight loss journey but struggling to keep motivated. Give me your best motivational quotes, tips, and ideas. I have about 30 more pounds to lose.”

5. Build your workout routine

“I want to improve my upper body strength so I can finally do a pull up and improve my cardio health. I’m willing to workout 6 days a week for 30-45 minutes a day. Build me the best workout schedule so I can achieve my goals."

Once you get the hang of putting in the right prompt, AI will become a powerful tool for your weight loss journey.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.