Yoga instructor shares 5 simple things women should do in winter to avoid knee pain: Oil massage to leg stretching

As temperatures drop, many mothers begin to feel that familiar stiffness in their knees, the kind that makes climbing stairs harder and morning routines slower. Winter often aggravates joint pain, especially for women who are constantly on their feet. Yoga instructor shares 5 exercises to combat winter knee pain. (Shutterstock)

Manisha Yadav, a yoga instructor, shares in her November 29 Instagram post 5 simple things your mother should do to keep knee pain away. (Also read: Diabetologist explains how a simple ‘15 minute walk’ after meals can drop your blood sugar levels instantly )

1. Strengthen knees while sitting

Manisha suggests a simple seated leg lift. “Sit on a chair or sofa and raise the leg straight forward, then bring it down. Do this 15 times for each leg.” This helps activate the thigh muscles that support the knees.

2. Stretch with support

For gentle mobility, she recommends stretching with back support. “Sit with your back supported, legs stretched out with a cushion under the knees and calves. Stretch and relax your feet 15 times each,” she says. This reduces stiffness and improves circulation.

3. Activate calf muscles for better stability

Talking about another easy exercise, she said, “Take wall support. Raise your heels and put them down, 15 times.” Manisha noted that this helps activate the calf muscles, improving balance and reducing pressure on the knees.

4. Reduce knee strain with ankle mobility work

Manisha shared, “Support your back against the wall, keep your feet slightly away, raise the front part of your feet and bring it down.” According to her, this move improves ankle flexibility, which helps take strain off the knee joint.

5. Massage for warmth and relief

She also recommended including a soothing ritual, saying, “Do a warm sesame oil massage in circular motions, preferably under morning sunlight.” Manisha explained that this helps improve circulation, relax stiff muscles, and provides natural warmth during winter.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.