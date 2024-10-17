Suffering from varicose veins? Alia Bhatt's yoga instructor shares 5 asanas to manage pain

Varicose veins, also referred to as varicosities, are swollen and twisted veins that appear usually in the legs and feet. Swelling, throbbing and muscle cramps in the lower legs can make it difficult for us to go on with our daily tasks. While yoga may not help in treating varicose veins, it can help in managing the symptoms and the pain. Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shared a video on her Instagram profile demonstrating a yoga routine that can help in managing varicose vein symptoms. “These asanas help improve circulation in the legs and reduce the pressure in the veins,” read an excerpt of Anshuka’s post. Anshuka Parwani shared yoga asanas that can help in managing symptoms of varicose veins.(Instagram/@anshukayoga)

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates yoga asanas using a wall

Lunge walk back and forth:

This asana involves a variation of Anjaneyasana where the body is positioned in a lunges position and the front leg is stretched forwards and backwards alternately. This asana should be repeated in the opposite leg as well.

Butterfly pose:

This asana is performed by sitting down and folding the legs to touch the feet, and then shaking the thighs – this yoga asana helps in enhancing flexibility, improving the symptoms of varicose veins and strengthening the back.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates yoga asanas that all women should perform

Seated forward fold:

In this sitting posture, one leg is stretched to the front, and the other leg is folded to touch the alternate inner thigh. Then the upper body is stretched to touch the foot. Also known as Janu Shirshasana, this posture helps in stretching the spine, liver, spleen, hamstrings, groins, and shoulders. It also helps in reducing pain in waist and legs.

Legs up on the wall:

This yoga asana is performed by taking the support of the wall to stretch the entire body upwards. This asana helps in healing anxiety issues, hypertension, headaches, digestive issues and signs of menopause.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates yoga asanas for working the glutes

Sleeping pigeon:

To perform this asana, we should lie down and fold the legs by the knees. Then we should place one foot on the side of the alternate knee, and hold it to stretch it. This should be repeated for the other leg as well. This asana helps in providing flexibility to the back, enhancing blood circulation and stimulating the abdominal organs.

ALSO READ: Varicose veins: Causes, symptoms, fitness tips to deal with it during summer

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.