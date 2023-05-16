Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates yoga asanas for working the glutes

Yoga is an important workout routine that should be included in the daily life. Multiple health experts keep emphasising on the need of having a yoga routine on a daily basis. Yoga helps in targeting the muscles and the joints. It helps in improving posture, balance and the coordination of the body. Besides helping in the working of the muscles, yoga also helps in keeping the risk of chronic illnesses at bay. Yoga creates better body awareness and boosts better sleep. With the body, yoga also helps in keeping the mind calm. Glutes are one of the most important muscles of the body and need regular workout for better coordination. Glutes help in enhancing pelvic alignment and supporting the lower back muscles. Addressing the importance of glutes in the body, yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani wrote, “Strong glutes are very important for maintaining an upright body position and pushing it forward during walking, running, etc.” Setubhandhasana/Setu Bandha Sarvangasana or the Bridge pose(Twitter/FitnessMana)

Anshuka, known for training several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor shared five yoga asanas that can help in strengthening the glutes. “These asanas will help to stretch and strengthen the glute muscles and maintain pelvic alignment. They will also help to reduce and prevent knee and back pain,” she added. Take a look at the yoga asanas suggested by the trainer:

Kaliasana

Vyaghrasana

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

Anjaneyasana

Setu Bandhasana

These yoga asanas bring multiple benefits for the body. Kaliasana, or the Goddess Pose, helps in heating the body and boosting blood circulation in the abdominal organs and the legs. Vyaghrasana, on the other hand, helps in boosting overall immunity of the body and strengthening the spinal muscles. Urdhva Mukha Svanasana helps in alleviating back pain symptoms and improving the flexibility of the body. Regular practice of Anjaneyasana helps in stretching the thighs, groins, chest, armpits, and shoulders, and alleviating chronic pelvic pain. Setu Bandhasana, or the Bridge Pose, helps in reducing symptoms of stress, anxiety, insomnia and depression.

