Yoga is an extremely beneficial workout routine. Recommended by health experts, yoga comes with multiple health benefits ranging from strengthening the body to relaxing the mind. Yoga helps in targeting several muscle groups of the body, joints and the bones and strengthening them. It also helps in stretching the body and boosting the posture, balance and stability. Alleviating the risk of chronic diseases is also one of the benefits of performing yoga on a regular basis. Besides that, yoga helps in relaxing the mind, creating body awareness and inducing better sleep patterns. When we think of strengthening the body, we think of high intensity routines. However, Anshuka Parwani showed us that yoga is the way to go. Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates asanas for strong arms(Pinterest)

Demonstrating a routine, Anshuka, trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, showed us that we can achieve toned and strong arms with a range of yoga asanas. “Yoga is a very effective way to work on your upper body strength and sculpt the arm muscles. These asanas will work on the biceps, triceps and are a sure shot way to get sleek and toned arms. They help make the arm muscles more flexible and increase the range of motion in them. Give these asanas a try and I promise you’ll love your arm days at home,” read an excerpt of Anshuka’s Instagram post.

Check out the yoga asanas shared by the trainer, here:

Phalakasana

Phalakasana II

Vasisthasana

Ardha Purvottanasana

Bakasana

The yoga asanas suggested by Anshuka comes with multiple health benefits. Phalakasana, also known as Planks, helps in strengthening the wrists, biceps, forearms, triceps, legs and the neck. Phalakasana II, also known as Forearm plank pore, helps in stretching, strengthening and lengthening the arms. Vasisthasana, on the other hand, helps in targeting the wrists, arms, shoulders, legs, and core muscles. Ardha Purvottanasana and Bakasana help in targeting the core muscles and strengthening them.

