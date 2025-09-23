Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Orthopaedic Mattress for back support: 8 best options to improve posture and for comfortable sleep

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 06:00 pm IST

Orthopaedic mattresses are engineered to provide firm, even support for the spine. They help relieve back pain, improve posture, and ensure restful sleep.

Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with PainRelease™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 6 Inch Mattress in Queen Size (78x60x6 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | Queen Size Bed 72x60x6 View Details checkDetails

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch Queen Size 75x60x8 Inches Space Grey View Details checkDetails

SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam | Medium Firm Feel for Balanced Comfort | 6 Inch |SoftTouch Bamboo Zipper Cover | 10 Years Warranty (King,72x72x6 Inch) View Details checkDetails

Kurl-On Orthopedic Mattress | High Density (HR) Foam | Memory Foam | Medium Firm | Back & Spine Support | Single Size Mattress | 78x36x5 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch Double Size Orthopedic Memory Foam Back Support Pressure Relieving Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | (72x48x6) View Details checkDetails

LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Mattress | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam Flip Mattress | 4 Inches 2 Layered Medium Soft & Firm Support | Single Size Gadda | 72x36 Inch View Details checkDetails

An orthopaedic mattress is designed to support the spine, promote correct posture, and reduce discomfort caused by inadequate sleeping surfaces. Unlike regular mattresses, it distributes body weight evenly, relieving pressure points and reducing strain on the back and joints. This makes it especially helpful for those dealing with back pain, poor posture, or restless sleep.

Sleep better and support your spine with an orthopaedic mattress for healthy, restful nights. (Canva )
Orthopaedic mattresses come in various types, such as memory foam, latex, coir, and innerspring, each offering unique comfort and support levels. Whether you need firm support, breathable material, or long-lasting durability, there’s an option suited for your needs. This guide lists the 8 best orthopaedic mattresses to help you make an informed choice for healthier sleep.

8 best orthopaedic mattresses:

1.

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 8-Inch Bed Mattress | 72x48x8 inches (Double Size Mattress)
The Sleepyhead original 3-layered bodyIQ orthopaedic memory foam mattress provides excellent spinal alignment and back support for healthier sleep. Its medium-firm design reduces partner disturbance, enhances posture, and relieves pressure points. With breathable layers and long-lasting durability, it ensures comfort while preventing back pain and restless nights. A 10-year warranty makes it a reliable choice for long-term wellness-focused rest.

2.

Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with PainRelease™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 6 Inch Mattress in Queen Size (78x60x6 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty
The Flo Ortho™ aloe vera infused orthopaedic mattress combines back support with soothing comfort. Its medium-firm structure promotes healthy spinal alignment, easing daily aches and discomfort. Infused with aloe vera, it stays naturally fresh, while the advanced PainRelease™ technology helps improve sleep quality. A wise choice for anyone struggling with back pain or poor posture, it’s backed by a 10-year warranty for lasting reliability.

3.

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | Queen Size Bed 72x60x6
The Sleep Company smartGRID ortho mattress blends innovation with comfort, using its patented SmartGRID design to provide targeted support. Unlike traditional foam, it flexes where needed and stays firm for the back, easing chronic pain and encouraging healthy posture. Certified by AIHA and crafted for long-term use, it’s a dependable choice for pain-free, restorative sleep.

4.

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch Queen Size 75x60x8 Inches Space Grey
The Wakefit shapesense orthopaedic classic memory foam mattress is designed with adaptive memory foam that contours to your body shape, distributing weight evenly for balanced support. Its orthopaedic design reduces pressure on the spine and joints, helping ease discomfort while maintaining posture. Its 8-inch thickness and durable build offer restful sleep and long-lasting comfort for everyday wellness.

5.

SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam | Medium Firm Feel for Balanced Comfort | 6 Inch |SoftTouch Bamboo Zipper Cover | 10 Years Warranty (King,72x72x6 Inch)
The SleepyCat original ortho mattress combines AirGen™ memory foam with supportive layers to promote balanced spinal alignment and pressure relief. Its medium-firm construction helps reduce back pain and encourages healthy posture while sleeping. The breathable SoftTouch bamboo zipper cover enhances airflow, keeping you cool overnight. A durable 6-inch build ensures consistent comfort and long-term health benefits for restorative rest.

6.

Kurl-On Orthopedic Mattress | High Density (HR) Foam | Memory Foam | Medium Firm | Back & Spine Support | Single Size Mattress | 78x36x5 | 10 Yrs Warranty
The Kurl-On orthopaedic mattress combines high-density and memory foam to provide balanced support for the back and spine. Its medium-firm feel is ideal for individuals dealing with back discomfort, students in hostels, or working professionals needing restful sleep after long hours. Compact and supportive, this single-size mattress is a wise choice for those seeking comfort and posture care.

7.

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch Double Size Orthopedic Memory
The Century sleepables orthopaedic mattress blends supportive HR foam with contouring memory foam to promote healthy posture and reduce strain during sleep. Its roll-pack design ensures easy setup and portability, while the medium-firm 6-inch build balances comfort and resilience. It is ideal for those seeking long-lasting relief from back discomfort and provides dependable support with a 10-year warranty.

8.

LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Mattress | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam Flip Mattress | 4 Inches 2 Layered Medium Soft & Firm Support | Single Size Gadda | 72x36 Inch
The LOOM & NEEDLES orthopaedic mattress offers dual comfort with an innovative flip design—firm on one side and soft on the other. Its 4-inch, 2-layer construction provides balanced spinal support and flexibility for varied sleeping needs. Perfect for individuals seeking comfort and orthopaedic benefits, this mattress adapts to different preferences while promoting restful, healthy sleep every night.

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Over 70% off on treadmills from top brands PowerMax Fitness, Lifelong, Sparnod

Amazon Great Indian Festival begins shortly: Get up to 80% off running shoes for comfort and performance

  • What is an orthopaedic mattress?

    An orthopaedic mattress supports the spine, improves posture, and reduces back pain.

  • Who should use an orthopaedic mattress?

    It’s ideal for people with back pain, posture issues, or anyone seeking better sleep comfort.

  • What types of orthopaedic mattresses are available?

    Common types include memory foam, latex, coir, and innerspring mattresses.

  • How does an orthopaedic mattress improve sleep?

    It provides firm, balanced support, reduces pressure points, and promotes deeper, uninterrupted rest.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

