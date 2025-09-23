Orthopaedic Mattress for back support: 8 best options to improve posture and for comfortable sleep
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 06:00 pm IST
Orthopaedic mattresses are engineered to provide firm, even support for the spine. They help relieve back pain, improve posture, and ensure restful sleep.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 8-Inch Bed Mattress | 72x48x8 inches (Double Size Mattress) View Details
|
|
|
|
Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with PainRelease™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 6 Inch Mattress in Queen Size (78x60x6 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | Queen Size Bed 72x60x6 View Details
|
₹23,736
|
|
|
Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch Queen Size 75x60x8 Inches Space Grey View Details
|
₹8,957
|
|
|
SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam | Medium Firm Feel for Balanced Comfort | 6 Inch |SoftTouch Bamboo Zipper Cover | 10 Years Warranty (King,72x72x6 Inch) View Details
|
₹10,259
|
|
|
Kurl-On Orthopedic Mattress | High Density (HR) Foam | Memory Foam | Medium Firm | Back & Spine Support | Single Size Mattress | 78x36x5 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch Double Size Orthopedic Memory Foam Back Support Pressure Relieving Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | (72x48x6) View Details
|
₹6,039
|
|
|
LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Mattress | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam Flip Mattress | 4 Inches 2 Layered Medium Soft & Firm Support | Single Size Gadda | 72x36 Inch View Details
|
|
|
