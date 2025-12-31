Can electrolytes damage the kidneys? US doctor explains why daily consumption without real need can backfire

Electrolyte drinks have become a go-to wellness habit, often promoted as an everyday solution for hydration, energy and recovery. But when consumed routinely - without intense workouts, illness or genuine mineral loss - these supplements can quietly backfire, doing more harm than good. As with most wellness trends, moderation and context are key. Do you take electrolytes every day?(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down how the unnecessary and habitual consumption of electrolyte drinks can place avoidable strain on the kidneys over time. In an Instagram video shared on December 29, the physician explains who may be more vulnerable to electrolyte-related kidney stress and outlines a key safety tip that can help prevent potential complications.

Are electrolytes harmful for the kidneys?

According to Dr Sood, electrolyte drinks may seem harmless and are often marketed as everyday wellness staples, but when consumed daily without genuine electrolyte losses to replace, they can place unnecessary stress on the kidneys rather than offering any real benefit.

He explains, “Electrolytes are designed to replace minerals lost through heavy sweating, vomiting, diarrhea, or long duration exercise. They're incredibly helpful in those situations, but when electrolytes are taken every day without actual losses, the body doesn't need that extra sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, or phosphate. So, the kidneys have to clear the excess. Consistently doing this can create quiet strain over time.”

Who is more vulnerable?

The physician explains that excess sodium in the body can raise blood pressure, increasing pressure within the kidneys’ delicate filtering units. When combined with the cocktail of other minerals, this can further burden the kidneys, especially in individuals who are already vulnerable.

Dr Sood elaborates, “Extra sodium can raise blood pressure and increase pressure inside the kidneys filtering units. Adding potassium, calcium, or magnesium can become problematic for people with reduced kidney function, dehydration, or those on medications that affect how the kidneys handle minerals.”

Tips for electrolyte use

Dr Sood emphasises that electrolyte drinks are not inherently harmful - and can be perfectly safe and even beneficial when used for the right reasons, such as replacing minerals genuinely lost through heavy sweating, illness or intense exercise. However, consuming them as an automatic daily habit, without real need, can allow health risks to quietly build up in the background over time.

He suggests a simple rule that can prevent complications - “A simple rule helps keep things safe. Hydrate first. Replace electrolytes only when you've had real losses. That distinction alone can protect long-term kidney health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.