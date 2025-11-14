Do you mix electrolytes in alcohol to prevent hangovers? UCLA doctor breaks down how effective the hack really is

If you’ve come across those videos on social media where people squeeze electrolyte mixes into their cocktails to “hack” their way out of a hangover, you’re not alone. For anyone who loves a night out but dreads the morning-after fog, the idea sounds almost too good to ignore. But before you start spiking your drink with electrolytes, it’s worth asking: does this trick actually work, or is it just another trendy shortcut gaining traction online? Does spiking your drink with electrolytes actually work? Read more to find out!(Unsplash)

Also Read | California doctor warns you should never make your bed right after waking up: 'Your health depends on it'

Dr Myro Figura, an anesthesiologist affiliated with the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles and the UCLA Santa Monica Medical Centre, and the co-founder and chief medical officer of HealFast, Inc., is breaking down whether adding electrolytes to alcohol is genuinely science-backed or simply another social media trend dressed up as health advice. In an Instagram video posted on November 11, the doctor breaks down how well this so-called life hack actually works - and to what extent.

Do electrolytes in alcohol work?

Carrying electrolyte mixes to a bar and adding them to your drinks has become a popular social-media trend - and Dr Figura is fully on board with it. According to him, it works to some extent in hangover prevention and he explains, “This is because dehydration and electrolyte imbalance is a part of the hangover you feel.” However, he warns that it is not as effective as social media makes it seem.

Dr Figura explains what causes hangovers after alcohol consumption.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

How effective is it?

Dr Figura, however, cautions that simply loading up on electrolytes and staying hydrated can only offer limited relief from a hangover. While they help replenish what your body loses, the real trouble stems from alcohol-induced inflammation, disrupted sleep, and the build-up of toxins - factors that electrolytes alone cannot resolve.

The doctor explains, “Hitting those electrolytes and staying hydrated before bed can make your hangover better in the morning by up to 20 percent. 20 percent is how much your hangover is due to dehydration or electrolytes. 80 percent is ravaging inflammation, terrible sleep, a bunch of toxins like acetaldehyde filling your veins and wrecking your immune system.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.