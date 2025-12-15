Nephrologist warns winter dehydration is linked to rising kidney stone cases; shares simple 5 tips to protect kidneys

While winter brings concerns like flu and cold-related illnesses, many overlook a silent health risk: kidney stones. Reduced thirst in colder months often leads to lower water intake, which can cause an increase in the concentration of minerals like calcium and oxalate in the urine, thereby increasing the likelihood of stone formation. Combined with habits like drinking more tea or coffee and consuming salty or high-protein foods, winter dehydration becomes a hidden trigger for kidney issues. In India, kidney stones affect approximately 5–10% of the population, and their formation can be a gradual process, often manifesting symptoms only when the stones become large. Drinking less water in winter? Experts warn that dehydration may trigger kidney stones. (Adobe Stock )

"Cold weather reduces our natural thirst response, and staying properly hydrated and moderating salt and protein intake are simple yet effective steps to protect kidney health during winter," says Dr Krishna Chaitanya Gunda, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Chennai, tells Health Shots.

Why does dehydration increase in winter?

Cold weather often reduces our thirst, causing us to drink less water. At the same time, increased consumption of tea, coffee, salted snacks, red meat, and rich comfort foods contributes to fluid loss and an increased mineral load.“Together, these factors increase the amount of calcium and uric acid excreted in the urine, creating the perfect setting for concentrated urine and stone formation,” explains Dr Gunda.

Who needs to worry? Risk factors and warning signs

High-risk groups include those with a personal or family history of kidney stones, chronically low water or high salt intake, frequent red-meat consumption, overweight individuals, and diets rich in oxalates (spinach, nuts, beetroot). Alarmingly, more children and young adults are being diagnosed due to poor hydration and processed foods. Key symptoms include severe flank pain, painful urination, and blood in the urine. Pain with fever signals a medical emergency.

Simple steps to protect your kidneys this winter

Prioritise hydration

Drink enough water daily to produce about 2 litres of pale, straw-coloured urine, a sign of good hydration.

Watch salt intake

Avoid adding extra salt and limit salty snacks, pickles, and processed foods.

Maintain dietary balance

Keep animal protein intake moderate, especially red meat, as it can increase the risk of kidney stones.

Manage oxalate intake

Balance foods high in oxalates, such as spinach, nuts, and beetroot, rather than overconsuming them.

Boost natural citrate

Include citrus fruits like lemons and oranges, which are rich in citrate and help reduce the formation of calcium stones, as reported by the National Library of Medicine.

When to see a kidney specialist

Consult a kidney specialist if you have had kidney stones in the past, have a strong family history, or notice symptoms suggestive of a stone. As explained by Dr Krishna Chaitanya Gunda, evaluation may include urine and blood tests, imaging, and, if required, a metabolic assessment. This helps identify the underlying causes and provides clear guidance on salt intake, moderation of red meat consumption, and daily water needs.

FAQs: Winter dehydration linked to kidney stones

Why does winter increase the risk of kidney stones?

Cold weather reduces thirst, leading to lower water intake and more concentrated urine.

How much water should one drink in winter to prevent stones?

Aim for enough fluids to produce pale, straw-coloured urine throughout the day.

Are tea and coffee enough to stay hydrated in winter?

No. These drinks have a mild diuretic effect and should not be used as a substitute for plain water.

Who should be extra cautious during the winter months?

People with past kidney stones, high salt intake, low hydration, or family history need closer attention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.