Cardiologist shares 5 habits that he practises daily to protect himself from heart failure: ‘I'd never ignore my blood…’

By protecting it from the risks of heart disease and heart failure, these simple practices can make a lasting difference - and he shares five such habits that he personally follows every day. In an Instagram video shared on February 11, the cardiologist emphasises, “Your heart is your engine. Treat it like gold. Small habits today can save your life tomorrow.”

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, is highlighting the power of small, consistent daily habits that can add healthy years to your heart.

Heart failure and heart disease rarely arrive with cinematic warning signs - no sudden collapse, no unmistakable chest-clutching moment. More often, they take root quietly, shaped by years of unnoticed, everyday habits. The danger lies in how normal you can feel while risk steadily builds in the background. The good news, however, is that the same daily choices that contribute to heart problems can also protect against them.

Heart disease does not announce itself According to Dr Yaranov, heart disease rarely announces itself with sudden, dramatic pain. Instead, it develops silently over years, shaped by everyday habits. You may feel perfectly fine - until, unexpectedly, you don’t.

He highlights, “I don’t share this to be dramatic - I share it because this is what I see every day as a heart transplant cardiologist. Most heart problems don’t start with pain or dramatic symptoms. They start quietly. Slowly. And people feel “fine” right up until the moment they’re not.”

He shares five simple daily habits he personally follows as a cardiologist - practical steps that give your heart the best chance of staying strong for as long as possible and significantly lower the risk of heart failure.

1. Check blood pressure regularly Dr Yaranov keeps track of his blood pressure every day to make sure that it is stable and within the normal range. He emphasises that you can feel perfectly well even when your blood pressure is above the normal range - yet it remains a silent killer, quietly increasing your risk of heart disease over time.

The cardiologist explains, “I'd never ignore my blood pressure. It is a silent killer. You can feel fine and still be at risk. I check mine regularly.”

2. Regular exercise Exercise is medicine for the heart. Dr Yaranov explains that the heart is a muscle - and like any other muscle in the body, it weakens and loses efficiency if it isn’t used regularly.

He stresses, “I'd never skip my exercise. Your heart is a muscle. If you don't use it, you're going to lose it. Just move for 30 minutes a day.”

3. Skip ultra-processed foods The cardiologist highlights that ultra-processed foods fuel inflammation in the body and also negatively impact your cholesterol - which, in turn, hurts your heart. He recommends choosing real, whole foods, instead of processed ones.

Dr Yaranov states, “I'd never rely on ultra-processed foods. They drive up the inflammation and cholesterol. Real foods protect your heart.”

4. Consistent restorative sleep According to the cardiologist, poor sleep - including conditions such as sleep apnoea that disrupt deep, restorative rest and leave you constantly fatigued - can raise blood pressure and significantly increase the risk of heart failure. Getting at least seven hours of quality sleep each night is non-negotiable.

Dr Yaranov emphasises, “I would never ignore my sleep. Poor sleep or sleep apnoea can raise your blood pressure and trigger heart failure.”

5. Preventive medication Dr Yaranov cautions against falling for misconceptions surrounding heart medications that have been clinically proven to be effective. Prescribed treatments for blood pressure or heart failure are not optional - they must be taken consistently, as they are designed not just to manage symptoms, but to save lives.

He explains, “I would never refuse proven preventative medications. If you need statins or blood pressure medicines, I would take them. They save lives.”

Highlighting the importance of taking care of your heart, the cardiologist concludes, “Your heart carries you through every single day. Take care of it now, so it can take care of you later.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.