6 protein powders to build lean muscle: An expert explains the right way to consume this dietary supplement

When it comes to building muscle while maintaining healthy body weight and fat levels, protein powder often takes centrestage. But is it really healthy? If yes, how much should you consume, and when should you take it? These questions often remain unclear. Protein powders are available in a wide range of flavours, making it easier to balance taste with body recomposition goals. Ways to Include Protein Powder (Freepik) Protein powders contain branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) such as leucine, isoleucine, and valine, which are especially abundant in whey protein and play a key role in muscle protein synthesis, as noted in Lippincott Journals. Amrutha V, a nutritionist, tells Health Shots, “Protein powders help maintain muscle mass, support tissue repair, boost immune function, and promote wound healing. For active individuals, they also aid in improving muscle strength and recovery.” How much protein powder should be consumed? Protein intake varies by person and should never be generalised. It varies according to body weight, muscle mass, medical condition, and metabolic requirements. A healthy adult requires approximately 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

Patients with chronic conditions or higher metabolic stress may require up to 1.5 Renal patients on dialysis may require approximately 1.2 g/kg.

Renal patients who are not on dialysis typically require restricted protein intake, often 0.6-0.8 g/kg, depending on muscle wasting and lab parameters.

Protein powder is used only to bridge the gap, not as a blanket recommendation. In hospital settings, intake is calculated using height, weight, BMI, and clinical markers.

As per the nutritionist, protein powder should not be completely avoided by any group. The key is dose control and monitoring, not avoidance.

It's also important to avoid protein powders that contain added sugars, artificial sweeteners, or unproven herbal additives. Unless medically advised otherwise, children and adolescents should rely primarily on food-based protein sources. How to consume protein powder? Protein powder can be easily incorporated into daily diets in simple, non-complicated forms, says an expert: Blend it into smoothies

Add a scoop of protein powder to a smoothie with fruits, vegetables, milk or plant-based milk for a balanced, nutrient-rich drink.

Stir it into breakfast foods

Mix protein powder into oatmeal, porridge, yoghurt, or overnight oats to boost protein intake first thing in the morning.

Use it in baking or cooking

Incorporate protein powder into pancakes, muffins, rotis, or homemade energy bars for a protein-packed twist on everyday foods.

Drink it post-workout or as a snack

Simply mix protein powder with water or milk after a workout or between meals to support muscle recovery and keep hunger in check. What is the best time to take protein powder? Nutritionist tells that there is no single fixed time, as timing depends on individual needs. Protein powder can be consumed by healthy people in the morning, evening, or after exercise.

For those who exercise or go to the gym, consuming protein before or after workouts aids in muscle performance and recovery. For those who exercise or go to the gym, Overall, consistency and correct dosing matter more than timing. Ready to start your bodybuilding journey? Top protein powders on Amazon India HT Shop Now has curated this shortlist based on customer reviews and ratings.

Frequently Asked Questions: What are the best ways to use protein powder? Apart from using them as an addition to your protein shakes, you can mix them with yoghurt, oatmeal, and coffee. What is the best time to consume protein powder? It can be taken immediately after a workout for muscle recovery, in the morning to break the fast, or as a snack to manage appetite. Can I replace meals with protein powder? It is intended to supplement a well-balanced diet rather than replace whole food protein sources such as eggs, lean meats, and legumes.