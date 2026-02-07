Delhi cardiologist with more than 27 years of experience reveals if there is 'any injection to control cholesterol'
Dr Naveen Bhamri explained 'game changer' injectable treatments to manage high cholesterol for patients who do not respond well to traditional oral medications.
For years, the battle against high cholesterol has been fought primarily with daily pills. However, for patients who find these traditional methods insufficient, a more advanced solution is gaining traction. Also read | Cardiologist with 40 years of experience says ‘cholesterol has become a swear word’; debunks why it is not the enemy
Dr Naveen Bhamri, director and HOD of interventional cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, took to social media to answer a question many patients are now asking: ‘Is there an injection to control cholesterol?’ According to Dr Bhamri, who has over 27 years of experience, the answer is a definitive 'yes' — but these treatments are not for everyone.
Who qualifies for injectable therapy?
While statins (oral tablets) remain the first line of defense, they aren't always enough. In his October 2025 Instagram post, Dr Bhamri identified four specific categories of patients who should consider injectable therapy: patients who experience severe side effects from oral medication, those who do not reach their target 'bad' cholesterol levels despite taking maximum doses of statins, individuals with a history of recurrent heart attacks, and patients with a genetic predisposition to dangerously high cholesterol levels.
He said, “Injections are available, but they are for those who cannot tolerate statins, who do not reach their target LDL levels despite statins, those who have high-risk heart disease and are experiencing recurrent heart attacks, or those with familial hypercholesterolemia. Within these four categories, we can use injectable therapy.”
The two primary options
According to Dr Bhamri, the 'game changer' lies in two specific types of treatments that target the PCSK9 protein, which plays a key role in how the liver clears cholesterol from the blood.
"Two types of injections are available. One is the PCSK9 inhibitor, which inhibits the PCSK9 protein and reduces LDL. This injection is administered subcutaneously, and one injection needs to be taken every two to three weeks. The second injection is Inclisiran. This also inhibits PCSK9, but the mechanism is slightly different. It is long-acting, and two or three injections need to be taken per year," he said.
A ‘safe’ alternative for heart health
In his video, Dr Bhamri said that these injections are not just about convenience; they are a critical tool for survival in high-risk cases: "So, if it (cholesterol) is not being controlled by tablets, injectable therapy can be a game changer. It is safe, effective, and significantly reduces the risk of heart attacks."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
Sanya has worked as an entertainment and lifestyle journalist for 12 years. She writes about health, wellness, celebs, pop culture, fashion and more.
