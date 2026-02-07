Delhi cardiologist with more than 27 years of experience reveals if there is 'any injection to control cholesterol'

For years, the battle against high cholesterol has been fought primarily with daily pills. However, for patients who find these traditional methods insufficient, a more advanced solution is gaining traction. Also read | Cardiologist with 40 years of experience says ‘cholesterol has become a swear word’; debunks why it is not the enemy Yes, there are injections to control cholesterol, but they're not for everyone, Dr Naveen Bhamri said. (Freepik)

Dr Naveen Bhamri, director and HOD of interventional cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, took to social media to answer a question many patients are now asking: ‘Is there an injection to control cholesterol?’ According to Dr Bhamri, who has over 27 years of experience, the answer is a definitive 'yes' — but these treatments are not for everyone.

Who qualifies for injectable therapy? While statins (oral tablets) remain the first line of defense, they aren't always enough. In his October 2025 Instagram post, Dr Bhamri identified four specific categories of patients who should consider injectable therapy: patients who experience severe side effects from oral medication, those who do not reach their target 'bad' cholesterol levels despite taking maximum doses of statins, individuals with a history of recurrent heart attacks, and patients with a genetic predisposition to dangerously high cholesterol levels.

He said, “Injections are available, but they are for those who cannot tolerate statins, who do not reach their target LDL levels despite statins, those who have high-risk heart disease and are experiencing recurrent heart attacks, or those with familial hypercholesterolemia. Within these four categories, we can use injectable therapy.”