ENT surgeon reveals 5 big dangers of prolonged earphone usage: Hearing loss to tinnitus
Are you guilty of listening to music for long periods on your earphones? Know what major risks you are in.
Do you have the habit of popping in your earphones and listening to music for long hours? After all, life seems a little better with background noise as you get through the day. As a result, the majority of people become so obsessed that they continue listening to music on earphones throughout the day.
But here's the catch: prolonged and high-volume use can take a major toll on your hearing health. To understand the repercussions of prolonged earphone use and its impact on hearing, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Jyotirmay S Hegde, HOD and lead consultant ENT at Aster Whitefield Hospital, who urged caution when it comes to earphone usage, particularly with regard to the duration and volume of listening.
While Dr Hegde acknowledged that earphones can be a great aid to focus, he also pointed out that medical and audiology research indicates that they carry certain risks when used at high volumes or for prolonged durations.
Negative health impact of prolonged earphone usage
Dr Hegde explained the many ways in which extended and high-volume earphone use can impact hearing health negatively, ranging from temporary ear fatigue and ringing sensations to more serious, long-term auditory.
1. Noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL)
Noise-induced hearing loss is one of the most common repercussions. The ENT doctor shared that listening to high volume, particularly above 85 db for extended periods, increases the risk of hearing damage. This is a permanent nerve injury in the inner ear.
2. Tinnitus
Tinnitus is another reported side effect. The doctor described it as ‘persistent ringing, buzzing, or phantom sounds in the ears.’ This issue is especially linked to prolonged headphone use at high volumes.
3. Auditory fatigue
Dr Hegde highlighted a kind of exhaustion your ears go through when you use headphones too much. He described the sensation,"It is a state where it feels harder to follow sound, concentrate, or distinguish speech after long hours of audio stimulation.” While it is not a diagnosable medical disorder, he reminded us that it is still a real effect of prolonged sound exposure.
4. Reduced situational awareness
Noise-cancelling technology in hedpohones change how you process sounds, making it difficult for you to be environmentally more aware.Dr Hegde revealed, “Excessive noise cancelling or constant headphone use may affect how the brain processes everyday sounds, even if hearing tests appear normal.”
5. Cognitive strain over time
The ENT doctor cautioned against extended earphone usage beyond two hours a day. Prolonged use can also impact critical cognitive skills, such as attention and memory. This happens, as Dr Hegde explained, because of continuous auditory overload.
How to choose the right gear
The right headphone choice can make a significant difference for your hearing health. The ENT doctor identified over-the-headphones as a better alternative to common options like earbuds, which sit very close to your ear canal.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
