Fitness trainer reveals women are at greater risk of muscle loss in winter; shares 4 tips to prevent

During the winter season, many health changes can occur, whether it is seasonal allergies, colds from temperature fluctuations, or dry skin. But did you know that for women in particular, muscle loss is also possible during the colder months? This can be a bummer for those who have worked hard to build muscles, but you can maintain them with the help of a few lifestyle changes. Women have a natural tendency to lose muscle during winter.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Mitushi Ajmera, nutritionist and senior master fitness trainer, to understand why winter can affect women's muscle strength and what you can do to protect them. She described that during winter, muscles stiffen, energy goes down, and overall strength declines for women.

Why do women lose muscle in winter?

The fitness trainer revealed that during cold weather, physical activity naturally decreases, which limits muscle stimulation. Mitushi remarked, “When movement decreases, muscles receive less stimulation and without stimulation, the body begins to break down muscle tissue it considers ‘unnecessary.’”

The next problem she highlighted is eating patterns. During winter, seasonal indulgences increase, particularly around the holiday season, and usually add only empty calories.

She elaborated this, “In winter, the body’s calorie requirement rises as it works to maintain temperature. This often leads to increased appetite, which in India is met with seasonal favourites like gajak, til patti, chikki, gajar ka halwa and gond ke ladoo.”

The concern is the lack of protein-rich foods, and since protein is the muscle's protector, as the fitness trainer reiterated, lower intake results in accelerated muscle loss.

Mitushi, however, shared some good news as winter can actually help burn fat without losing muscle.

She explained, “When you avoid over-cladding and wear just enough to stay comfortable, not too cosy, your body activates brown fat, a metabolically active tissue that increases calorie burn. Mild cold exposure can make you move more and sit less, which naturally boosts NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis).”

Tips to protect muscle in winter

During winter, move more and do your workouts regularly. (Unsplash)

To keep muscles strong in winter, Mitushi shared four simple but effective strategies. Here are her recommendations:

1. Move more: Avoid staying wrapped up in heavy layers and encourage natural movement throughout the day. The more you move, the less your muscles tighten.

2. Workout consistently: Winter workouts can actually help you lose more fat and build more muscle. The cooler temperature reduces fatigue, making strength training and cardio feel more doable. Aim to strength train at least twice a week to keep joints smooth and muscles supple.

3. Prioritise protein: Maintain a daily intake of 1.2–1.6 g/kg of body weight to protect muscle and support recovery.

4. Maintain vitamin D levels: Low Vitamin D in winter can reduce energy, slow recovery, and weaken muscle contraction. Supplement as required to keep levels optimal.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.