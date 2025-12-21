Winter wardrobe 2025: How men can elevate style with rich textures, sophisticated neutrals and smart layering

As winter 2025 approaches, it’s time to rethink your wardrobe and embrace the season’s key textures, tones, and tailoring rules. Cosy layers, statement knits, and sleek outerwear are all making a comeback this year. To help decode the season’s style secrets, Shalini Singh, Co-founder of TZÁR, shares her expert tips with HT Lifestyle on how to stay warm, stylish, and effortlessly chic this winter. (Also read: Ishaan Khatter walks the ramp for Anamika Khanna in a classic black-white ensemble with a modern twist. Watch ) Winter 2025 is about commanding presence through intentional layering, quality textiles, and sophisticated tones. (Instagram)

Textures, tones and return of classic fabrics

Looking ahead to winter 2025, Shalini believes men are finally ready to stop simply dressing for survival and start dressing with intent. “The future of cold-weather style is not about the sheer volume of fabric, but the quality and depth of the textiles. This focus on premium quality is critical now, as the modern man demands better than a basic fleece,” she shares.

Shalini highlights three key pillars defining the winter wardrobe for 2025: texture, tone, and strategic tailoring. “My biggest prediction for the upcoming season is that fabric will become the hero of the outfit. We are moving past the basics, beyond simple cottons, to materials that offer visible, tactile richness. Outerwear should feel as luxurious as it looks, something you cherish, not just survive the season in.”

Which classic materials are making a comeback in winter 2025

She champions classic, heavy-duty materials such as structured wool overcoats, fine cashmere blend sweaters, and sophisticated tweed blazers. “But richness doesn’t have to mean rigidity. Wide-wale corduroy is back in a big way, offering a vintage, grounded feel in trousers and jackets. Even puffers have evolved, look for matte technical shells or structured quilting, perhaps with a subtle shearling lining. It’s about volume without sacrificing structure.”

Leather, she adds, is making a strong return, not just in jackets but in accessories, showcasing “subtle, lasting luxury that only a perfectly hand-finished lamb nappa can provide.”

Texture, she explains, pairs beautifully with elevated neutrals. “The ‘Quiet Luxury’ aesthetic teaches us the power of subtlety. True workhorses for 2025 are Charcoal Grey and the spectrum of Camel, Greige, and Taupe. These tones are versatile for layered outfits and communicate sophistication without logos. For colour injections, confine them to knitwear or accessories, rich earthy hues like Forest Green, Burgundy, or Espresso work best.”

Tailoring and layering: The modern man’s formula

Tailoring, Shalini points out, is now relaxed but intentional. “The rigid ultra-slim suit is out. Trousers are embracing a looser, more comfortable drape, but the overall look must stay sharp. The tailored overcoat remains non-negotiable, it provides structure and frames a looser trouser or chunky sweater. Think of it as the strategic packaging that makes everything look expensive.”

She outlines an “intentional layering formula”: “A fine base layer, a textured mid-layer like a cardigan or cable knit, and a structured coat that ties the entire look together. The ultimate hero product is the one that makes every piece you own look more expensive the moment you put it on.”

“Winter 2025 is not about surviving the cold; it’s about commanding the room,” Shalini concludes. “It’s a move toward a more sophisticated, personal, and tactile wardrobe where every thread, tone, and drape is chosen with purpose. I’m truly excited to see men finding joy, and a little wit, in the way they dress this season.”