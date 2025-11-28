5 DIY hair oils for winter 2025: Nourish dry, rough hair with these expert-approved blends at home

Winter can really take a toll on your hair. Cold, dry air outside combined with warm, heated indoor environments often leads to brittle strands, rough ends, and a flaky scalp. For years, experts have emphasised that using the right hair oils becomes key in winter because they help lock in moisture, soothe the scalp, reduce breakage and restore shine. These 5 DIY hair oils are a must for shiny and glossy hair(Shutterstock)

With that in mind, here are five of the best DIY hair-oil blends, recommended by dermatologist Dr Shweta Tripathi, founder of My Skindom. These DIY hair oils are perfect for winter, and can be easily made at home, each tailored to a slightly different hair challenge.

1. Coconut Oil+Amla Oil: For hair fall and strengthening

When it comes to winter hair care, coconut oil is a classic for a reason. “Coconut oil penetrates the hair shaft better than most oils and reduces protein loss, which is essential for hair”, says Dr Tripathi. “Amla oil, on the other hand, is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that fight scalp inflammation and oxidative stress, both common triggers of hair fall", she says. Together, coconut and amla create a nourishing blend that strengthens roots, reduces breakage, and promotes thicker hair regrowth over time.

2. Almond Oil+ Olive Oil: For extreme dryness and dullness

If winter leaves your hair feeling brittle, rough, or lifeless, almond and olive oils are ideal. “Almond oil is rich in vitamin E, a powerful nutrient that helps repair damage and restore shine. Its light consistency makes it perfect for softening dry, frizzy ends”, Dr Tripathi asserts. “Olive oil is heavier and deeply moisturising and is great for hair that feels straw-like or dehydrated”, she says. It coats the hair shaft, locking in moisture and leaving hair smoother and more manageable. Used together, these oils revive dull hair, boost softness, and create a natural winter shield against dryness.

3. Castor + Coconut Oil: For thickness and winter hair fall

Castor oil is famous for promoting thickness, but it’s extremely dense. “When diluted with coconut oil, castor oil spreads better and penetrates deeper. Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, which improves the scalp's blood circulation and strengthens hair follicles”, Dr Tripathi mentions. This blend is especially helpful if you notice increased winter hair fall or thinning around the hairline.

4. Neem + Mustard Oil: For dandruff and scalp health

Dandruff often flares up in winter due to dryness and fungal growth. “Neem is a natural remedy for dandruff because of its strong antimicrobial and antifungal properties”, Dr Tripathi suggests. She says that it helps cleanse the scalp and keep dandruff-causing microbes in check. “Mustard oil, meanwhile, has a warming nature that boosts circulation and provides relief in cold weather. Its natural fatty acids nourish the scalp, helping reduce flakes and irritation”, she asserts. Combined, these oils purify the scalp, reduce dandruff, and restore comfort during the dry winter months.

5. Sesame + Fenugreek (Methi) Oil: For itchy winter scalp and flakes

“Sesame oil is deeply soothing and naturally antifungal, making it great for itchy or irritated winter scalps, whereas fenugreek seeds are rich in mucilage that hydrates the scalp and reduces flakiness”, she says. When infused together, sesame and fenugreek create a calming, nutrient-rich blend that fights dryness, itchiness, and persistent winter dandruff.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

