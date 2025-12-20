Jaipur's princess Gauravi Kumari stuns in a series of ‘high-fashion’ looks, from glam gowns to chic blazers. See pics

Princess Gauravi Kumari has once again turned heads by sharing a striking high-fashion photo series on her Instagram. Captured at Majestic heritage backdrops, these pictures seamlessly blend royal charm and contemporary style. From flowing, glamorous gowns to sharply tailored blazers, Gauravi’s latest looks highlight her evolving fashion identity and confident personal style. Royal elegance meets contemporary style in Gauravi’s new looks(Instagram/gauravikumari)

A perfect mix of glamour and power dressing

In one of the most dramatic frames, Gauravi is seen wearing a floor-length black gown with subtle shimmers. The body-hugging silhouette makes the dress elegant and restrained. The long sleeves complete the classy look with a clean neckline, perfect for a royal evening.

Another standout outfit is an ivory-toned, backless gown with thin straps. The dress falls with a soft glow, complementing the stone architecture, creating a beautiful contrast. Its minimal design, gentle drape with open back look gives it a modern and international feel.

Gauravi also wore a black outfit featuring delicate fringe detailing on the sleeves. This look brings movement and texture into the series. The fringe adds drama when she poses, while the structured base of the outfit keeps it polished. It feels experimental yet controlled, striking a balance between couture and contemporary fashion.

One of the strongest looks from the series is a sharply tailored black blazer and long skirt combo. Styled with a Beret, this outfit gives power dressing a Parisian edge. Cinched waist and clean tailoring make the look authoritative, while the skirt softens it with elegance.

In another frame, Gauravi is seen wearing a black blazer, styled with a wide-brimmed statement hat. This dramatic accessory gives her look a high-fashion editorial touch. The clean lines of the blazer and bold headpiece together create a striking silhouette, making it a standout royal look.

Who is Gauravi Kumari?

Gauravi Kumari is the daughter of Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who is also the princess of Jaipur. Her great-grandfather, Man Singh II, was Jaipur’s last ruling king during British rule.

Gauravi has over 300K Instagram followers, and the first link mentioned in her bio leads to the PDFK store. PDKF stands for Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, which focuses on the reuse of sustainability and deadstock fabrics. This platform supports local artisans and promotes handcrafted products.

She leads the foundation and actively contributes to growing the fashion and handicraft scene in India. Along with the PDKF store, Gauravi has collaborated with many global luxury brands, including Ralph Lauren and Dior.

Gauravi completed her schooling at Mayo College Girls School in Ajmer and later earned a degree in media and communication from New York University.