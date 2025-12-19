Inside Lily Collins and Ashley Park’s glamorous train ride for Emily in Paris Season 5

Netflix leaned all the way in for Emily in Paris season 5. According to People, the streamer sent its stars on a 24-hour luxury train journey across Europe, turning a press tour into something closer to a cinematic event. On December 13, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, along with series creator Darren Star, boarded the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express for an overnight ride from Venice to Paris. Darren Star, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lily Collins, Ashley Park during the premiere of Netflix TV series "Emily in Paris" season 5 in Paris.(AFP)

People reported that the route was intentional. Both cities feature in the series, and the journey ended just in time for the world premiere at Paris’ Le Grand Rex theater on December 15.

From Venice to Paris: In Emily Cooper's style

The story of season 5 picks up in Rome following the end of season 4, before circling back to Paris. But Emily does not stay put for long. A new business opportunity pulls her to Venice, setting the stage for fresh professional chaos and complicated romance.

The train ride mirrored that sense of movement and spectacle. Collins arrived early for the 11 AM departure, making time for photos before the journey began. Park, who told People she has traveled the route before, added, “I’ve definitely never been with my bestie,” referring to Collins.

Leroy-Beaulieu, meanwhile, acknowledged that while she’s “not like her character Sylvie at all,” she still brought Sylvie-level confidence to the trip, especially when it came to fashion and posing.

Inside the Emily in Paris-themed train experience

Every detail on board was designed with the show in mind. The rooms featured Emily in Paris touches throughout, including a special-edition newspaper filled with show updates and custom pajamas for each guest. “The attention to detail’s amazing,” Collins said.

The first half of the journey focused on press and promotional commitments. Later in the afternoon, the group gathered for tea service, where guests played a customized version of Guess Who? featuring characters from the series. They also wrote postcards that were mailed directly from the train, a nod to a cliffhanger moment at the end of Season 5.

Dinner, music, and a late-night singalong

By 8:30 PM, dinner service began in the center car, followed by live music. Afterward, the party shifted to the bar, where Park performed La Vie en Rose and Mon Soleil from the show, People reported.

As the night stretched on, Collins and Leroy-Beaulieu joined in dancing while the pianist launched into karaoke, including Dancing Queen. Content creator and actress Dylan Mulvaney was among the guests who later sang Joni Mitchell’s Both Sides Now.

The night ended quietly. Collins later shared photos on Instagram showing her and Park curled up in matching pajamas. By morning, there was time for one last travel ritual, a mirror selfie, which Emily Cooper would not skip.

FAQs

Why did the cast of Emily in Paris travel by train?

Netflix organized the luxury train journey as a promotional event for the upcoming fifth season.

Which stars were on the Venice-to-Paris train ride?

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and creator Darren Star attended.

Which train did the cast travel on?

They traveled aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.