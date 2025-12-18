Emily in Paris season 5 ending explained: Does Emily return to Paris and is Gabriel still in the picture?

From Rome to Paris to Venice and back to Paris - the highly anticipated Season 5 of Emily in Paris was all about fresh starts. But the final episode - Veni, Vidi, Venezia - leaves its central character standing still for once, weighing what she wants against what she’s built. Emily in Paris is out on Netflix.(YouTube/Netflix)

Here’s how Emily in Paris season 5 ended and what it means for the show’s future.

Venice, fashion, and a major turning point for Emily

According to Parade magazine, the season closes in Venice, where Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, accompanies Marcello Muratori to the debut of his fashion line at Venice Fashion Week. The stakes are high, and Agence Grateau is handling marketing. Sylvie and Nico have put personal money on the line. Marcello is locked in a legal fight with his mother over the Muratori name.

A sudden flood threatens the show, forcing a last-minute rethink that turns into a visual success. The collection lands, and Marcello’s public standing improves, prompting his mother to step aside. Professionally, it works, but personally, things don’t.

Why doesn't Emily choose Marcello?

Before the show, Emily finds a diamond ring and assumes a proposal is coming. It is not for her. Emily realises that Marcello’s future is rooted elsewhere - Solitano, not Paris. A life built away from the career she’s been shaping. When the choice is laid bare, she steps back and returns to Paris.

Agence Grateau and its uncertain future

Sylvie brings in outside money to keep the doors open, handing shared control to Princess Jane. The agency remains standing, yet its future is uncertain, and Emily’s role inside it is less defined than before. Still, Paris is where she chooses to be.

Mindy’s engagement complicates things

Elsewhere, Mindy accepts a proposal from Nico. The moment is celebratory, but only on the surface. Her unresolved feelings for Alfie surface quickly, especially once back in Paris, leaving another storyline deliberately open.

Gabriel's storyline is still unresolved

Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, spends much of the season off-screen, working as a private chef on a yacht in Greece. After hearing Emily has returned to Paris and ended things with Marcello, he reaches out to her through a postcard, inviting Emily to join him in Greece.

What season 6 could explore

A sixth season has not been confirmed, but the setup is clear. Emily is back in Paris, Gabriel waiting elsewhere, Agence Grateau is under new pressure, careers are reshaping and there are unresolved relationships. Season 5 does not deliver closure. It resets the board.

FAQs

Did Emily return to Paris at the end of season 5?

Yes. Emily chooses Paris over relocating with Marcello, returning to the city she built her career in.

Do Emily and Gabriel get back together in season 5?

No. They do not reunite, but the finale leaves their connection unresolved.

Is Marcello still with Emily at the end of season 5?

No. Emily ends the relationship after realizing their futures point in different directions.