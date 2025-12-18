James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash draws one major issue during early test audience screenings

James Cameron has heard most of the critiques that follow the Avatar franchise. Length is the one that never quite goes away. With Avatar: Fire and Ash, that conversation has surfaced again, this time from early test audiences. Avatar: Fire and Ash is set for release on December 19, 2025(X/@20thcentury)

The upcoming third film in the series, directed by James Cameron, is set to cross the three-hour mark. Early cuts ran even longer. And during test screenings, one issue came up more than once - the runtime.

Test audiences flag one major issue in Avatar: Fire and Ash

Cameron said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that feedback cards from early screenings repeatedly pointed out the film’s length as a negative point.

Cameron said he reviews every response personally and weighs what stays and what goes. Not all feedback results in changes, but some do. He described the process to The Hollywood Reporter as selective rather than defensive, adding that he is open to adjustments if they don’t undercut the core of the story.

“I read every card [from audience members], and I do my own data-driven analysis,” the director explained to THR. “There are things that I’ll [keep in the film] that are important to me, and there are things where I’m like, ‘OK, that’s not a hill I’m going to die on.’ I like to please the audience. I’m not somebody that likes the audience to come out of the theater going, ‘What the f**k was that?'”

The director has made similar calls before. Longer runtimes are standard in his workflow, followed by months of reduction. Fire and Ash followed that pattern.

James Cameron defends the runtime of Avatar: Fire and Ash

The final runtime is approximately three hours and 15 minutes. Shorter than earlier versions but still longer than most studio releases.

That length reportedly raised concerns internally as well. Cameron acknowledged that studios often prefer tighter runtimes, largely to allow more daily screenings. He said that view is rooted in older box office thinking.

In his view, engagement matters more than turnover. During his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron pointed to Titanic, released in 1997 and also running over three hours, as a reference point for why he remains comfortable with the decision.

James Cameron holds his ground

Some studio notes reportedly questioned the amount of time devoted to recurring antagonist Quaritch. Cameron said those conversations are part of the process. He did not confirm specific cuts tied to that feedback. Instead, he emphasised balance.

For him, audience comfort matters, but so does narrative weight. “There’s a wisdom that’s a carryover from decades ago that if we can have more [screenings per day], we’ll make more money,” he explained to THR. “But if you engage people, the word will spread. We proved it with Titanic, which is exactly the same length as Fire and Ash.”

The film, set for release on December 19, 2025, continues the Pandora storyline under the Disney banner. Whether the runtime becomes a talking point again will likely depend on how audiences respond once the film reaches theaters.