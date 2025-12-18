Avatar Fire and Ash worldwide box office prediction: James Cameron's film aims for over $350 million debut

Filmmaker James Cameron’s Avatar Fire and Ash is likely to make a debut at the global box office with reportedly over $350 million. His two prequels, Avatar (2009) and Avatar The Way of Water (2022), each grossed over $2 billion globally and became two of the biggest movies ever/ Avatar Fire and Ash box office prediction: A still from the James Cameron film.

Avatar Fire and Ash box office prediction

As reported by Variety.com, the projections indicate that the third instalment of the film--Avatar Fire and Ash could lead with $90 million to $105 million from 3,800 theatres. The film could earn another $250 million to $275 million in its international debut, for a global start between $340 million and $365 million.

It should be noted that the first part of the film debuted to $77 million domestically. The sequel, which had a runtime of 3.12 hours, earned $134 million in its domestic debut. If the third part of the film performs in a similar manner, then Avatar could become the first film franchise in history with three instalments to earn above $2 billion.

Avatar Fire and Ash review

The less-than-positive Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Avatar was an effort to marry simple storytelling with world-class visuals, and give the audience the true joy of cinema. But it seems that Cameron has lost the plot now. In Fire and Ash, it feels as if he created a bunch of visuals and then stitched them together, hoping nobody would notice there was no coherent story, or at least nothing new to bind the plot. It’s still a great cinematic experience, but that is despite the best efforts of the maverick filmmaker. I already dread the next two parts!"

About Avatar franchise

It follows the clan of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) on the alien moon of Pandora. The third part, Avatar Fire and Ash, begins after the events of The Way of Water. Avatar Fire and Ash, an epic science fiction film, is directed by James Cameron. Apart from Sam and Zoe Saldana, the film also stars Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, and Britain Dalton, among others.