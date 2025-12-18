Rob Reiner’s children issue first statement after parents’ murder, brother Nick Reiner’s arrest: ‘The horrific…’

Filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s other children, Jake and Romy Reiner, have broken their silence following their parents’ deaths and the arrest of their brother, Nick Reiner, in connection with the murders. Rob Reiner, Michele Singer, Romy Reiner, Nick Reiner, Maria Gilfillan and Jake Reiner attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, California, US.(REUTERS)

Jake and Romy Reiner release a statement

On Wednesday, Jake and Romy Reiner released a statement to talk about their loss and heartbreak, as per People.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends,” the siblings said in a statement.

They added, "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

The statement was released on the same day their brother, Nick Reiner, 32, made his first court appearance on Wednesday, where he waived his right to enter a plea to two counts of first-degree murder. Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, accused of fatally stabbing their parents. The 32-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday and is being held without bail. The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday claimed Nick Reiner was responsible for the homicide deaths of his parents.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner found dead

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead on Sunday in their home in Los Angeles. The county's medical examiner on Wednesday said they died in a homicide by multiple sharp force injuries. Police have not released details about evidence in the case, or any information about a possible motive or what led them to arrest Nick Reiner.

Until the next hearing on January 7, Nick Reiner will remain in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.