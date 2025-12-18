Nick Reiner chilling video surfaces after parents' murder; 'I'm gonna go kill...'

A disturbing clip of Nick Reiner from 2016 has surfaced as he stands accused of murdering his parents, director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele. The Stand By Me director and his spouse were found murdered in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on December 14, and the LAPD soon took Nick into custody. An old photo showing Nick Reiner and his father, Rob.(X/@cbarbermd)

The autopsy report has confirmed that their injuries were consistent with a stabbing attack, noting they died from ‘multiple sharp force injuries.’

Now, a video from almost a decade back shows Nick, 32, pretending to do drugs and jokingly claim he's going to kill a dog.

What to know about the Nick Reiner video

The video appears to be shot in a mockumentary style, where Nick pretends to be a music mogul named ‘Dddavid’. He is seen walking around a ritzy neighborhood, with an interviewer behind the camera asking questions.

Nick's younger sister, Romy, also appears in the six-minute video, while he attempts to answer a question, with a dog barking in the background. Nick, seen in a red hat and sunglasses, then makes a chilling admission.

“I’m gonna go f—king kill that f—king dog,” he can be heard saying. The words have taken on more weight, after he was charged with his parents' murder. Romy is the one who found the bodies and reportedly pointed the finger to Nick immediately, as per New York Post.

The video also shows Nick smoking, as he asks ‘where’d you get this weed?'. The screenwriter behind the semi-autobiographical Being Charlie, has been public about his drug use. Later, the clip shows white powder being arranged on a tray to look like drugs, as Nick pretends to snort it.

During the video, Nick also raps, “And I don’t even care if anyone calls me a Sally because I’m a snail and I’m never gonna f—king fail and you know, you’re gonna have to bail me outta jail.” He's currently being held in a LA lockup.