Nick Reiner's chilling clip surfaces amid reported argument with parents night before murder; ‘don't wanna set me off'

A video of Nick Reiner with his father Rob has resurfaced after the acclaimed Hollywood director was found murdered along with his wife at their Brentwood home in Los Angeles. Nick was later held responsible for the homicide, as per the Los Angeles Police Department. A report from New York Post said that Nick had had a ‘very loud argument’ with his parents the night before, at Conan O'Brien's holiday party. An old photo showing Rob Reiner with son, Nick.(X/@CoffindafferFBI)

The video that is doing the rounds is from when Nick and Rob appeared for a promotion of Being Charlie, which Nick co-wrote with Matt Elisofon, and Rob stepped in to direct. The film deals with a boy who's addicted to drugs and his father forcibly sends him to the rehab center. There, Eva, another addict, falls in love with him. The semi-autobiographical movie came out in 2015, and the family had openly discussed Nick's struggle with substance abuse ahead of its release.

What does the Nick and Rob Reiner clip show?

In the clip, the father-son duo were on Access Hollywood, when Nick was told he didn't seem very ‘fiery’. Nick Reiner had replied, “I get crazy, you don't wanna set me off.” Rob had laughed it off at the time, but given the chronology of events leading up his murder, many have found the old remark to be telling.

“Oh, there were signs,” the person sharing the clip on X wrote.

The Stand By Me director could be heard taking a conciliatory approach, immediately shutting down a suggestion that Nick's addiction might reflect poorly on his career. The late director opined that those abusing substances, alcohol, or basically dealing with any addiction might be doing it because they feel a ‘pain’ inside, and are ‘self-medicating’.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead with multiple stab wounds, less than 24 hours after their reported argument with Nick. NY Post further reported that Nick had gotten into it with Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader at the party as well.