Prosecutors in Los Angeles have filed murder charges against Nick Reiner for his involvement in the death of his parents – Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. The couple were found stabbed to death inside their Brentwood home. Rob Reiner murder: What are the charges against Nick Reiner and will prosecutors seek the death penalty?(REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/File Photo)

What are the charges against Nick Reiner and will prosecutors seek the death penalty?

Nick is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance alleging multiple murders, District Attorney Nathan Hochman said, according to BBC. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, or could face the death penalty. Hochman added that Nick will be brought to court to formally face charges and enter a plea after he is medically cleared by prison officials.

The charges against Nick include a special allegation" that he used a knife. The 32-year-old has been accused of using a "dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife,” per BBC.

Hochman said during a press conference on Tuesday that no decision has been made yet about whether prosecutors would seek the death penalty for Nick.

Nick was expected to appear before a judge on Tuesday, December 16, for an arraignment hearing. Here, he would have been formally charged. However, the district attorney said it would be scheduled for a later date.

Nick’s sister Romy is beloved to have found the bodies of their parents on Sunday, December 14. She told investigators that Nick was “dangerous” and “should be a suspect.” Nick was arrested hours after his parents’ murders.

Nick is being held in administrative segregation and on suicide watch. He is behind bars at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told TMZ. He is being held without bail.