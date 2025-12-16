Search
Where is Nick Reiner being held? Rob Reiner's son placed on suicide watch after arrest

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 08:48 am IST

Nick Reiner has reportedly been placed on suicide watch after his arrest in connection to his parents’ death.

Nick Reiner has reportedly been placed on suicide watch after his arrest in connection to his parents’ death. Hours after Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead inside their Brentwood home, Los Angeles police said in a statement that Nick was “responsible” for the deaths, according to CNN.

Where is Nick Reiner being held? Rob Reiner's son placed on suicide watch after arrest(REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/File Photo)

Nick, 32, is now being held in administrative segregation and on suicide watch. He is behind bars at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Nick has been arrested on murder charges and is being held without bail.

Nick Reiner’s blow-up with his parents

Nick “freaked out” and had a huge blow-up with his parents at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party a day before the murders, a source told the New York Post. The three of them had a “very loud argument,” possibly fueled by Nick going back on drugs and refusing treatment, the source added.

“They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating,’’ a lifelong family friend who lives near the Reiner home told the outlet.

“Nick was supposedly off drugs,” but then rumors surfaced that he was “not so much off them,’’ the neighbor added.

Nick was, at his lowest points, “badly addicted to a combo of opiates and heroin,” the family friend claimed.

Nick’s sister Romy is beloved to have found the bodies of their parents on Sunday, December 14. She told investigators that Nick was “dangerous” and “should be a suspect.” Nick was arrested hours after his parents’ murders.

