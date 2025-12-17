Rob Reiner death: What late filmmaker said when Donald Trump was shot in Butler

Fellow Republicans reacted negatively to President Donald Trump's suggestion that renowned filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner's death was caused by Reiner's anti-Trump beliefs on Monday. This caused largescale political agitation into the murder at a time when other conservatives offered their sympathies. Rob Reiner views on political violence; did not support Trump assasination attempt (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci, Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg)

Trump described Rob Reiner as "tortured and struggling" in a post on Truth Social. He further claimed that Reiner and his wife had died "reportedly due to the anger he caused" by defying Trump.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14 in a suspected double homicide.

In the current political conversation around the “When Harry met Sally” director, here is Reiner's view on Trump and the incident of his assassination attempt in 2024.

Read more: Filmmaker Rob Reiner's son charged with murder in parents' slaying

What Reiner said about Trump?

Reiner was a vocal opponent of Trump and a significant contributor to Democratic organizations and candidates. NBC New York reported that during the 2024 election cycle, he contributed over $150,000 to the Democratic presidential contenders' "victory fund."

To corroborate Reiner's views on condemning Trump assassination attempt in July 2024, he has publicly condemned political violence. Reports have noted that Anti-violence stance has always been a part of his political profile.

In the wake of Republican Charlie Kirk's September killing, Reiner expressed “absolute horror” at the politically motivated shooting of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk in September 2025. In an interview with Piers Morgan, he stated, “I don’t care what your political beliefs are: that’s not acceptable… that’s not a solution to solving problems.”

However, he did not retreat from his long‑held position that Trump is unfit for the presidency, a stance he has articulated repeatedly in media. In a 2017 interview with Variety, Reiner said Trump was “mentally unfit” to serve as president, calling him “the single‑most unqualified human being to ever assume the presidency of the United States.”

His criticism intensified during the 2024 election cycle. In an October 2024 appearance on MSNBC, Reiner warned that US democracy was under threat, saying, “Our democracy is being taken away from us and we only have about a year.”

He warned that the US was "sliding downhill in a very, very fast way."

Read more:

What the republicans are saying?

Several Republican senators have condemned Trumps's comment after Reiner was reported dead. They have highlighted that Reiner's political views have nothing to do with the nature of his death.

“This statement is wrong,” Representative Mike Lawler wrote on X. He added, “Regardless of one’s political views, no one should be subjected to violence, let alone at the hands of their own son. It’s a horrible tragedy that should engender sympathy and compassion from everyone in our country, period.”

Republican U.S. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky wrote, “Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered.”

Other than politicians several other conservative commentators have spoken up about Trump's remarks.

Jenna Ellis, a former Trump campaign lawyer wrote, “The Right uniformly condemned political and celebratory responses to Charlie Kirk’s death,” Ellis wrote. “This is a horrible example from Trump (and surprising considering the two attempts on his own life) and should be condemned by everyone with any decency.”