Rob Reiner murder: Why Nick Reiner wore an anti-suicide vest in first court appearance

The investigation into the murder of director Nick Reiner and his wife Michelle proceeded Wednesday with the suspect, their son Nick Reiner, making his first court appearance at LA Superior Court in Los Angeles. Nick Reiner, wearing a blue protective vest, makes his first court appearance on murder charges for the killing of his parents Rob and Michele Weiner.(REUTERS)

Reiner, 32, was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths. High-profile celebrity Alan Jackson is representing him. As Nick Reiner appeared in court, he was wearing a blue anti-suicide smock, that helps prevent prisoners from causing self-harm.

The screenwriter was seated “calmly” at a separate enclosure for people in custody as the charges were announced. His arraignment has been scheduled for January 7, 2026, after he consented to waiving his right for a speedy arraignment. He will be held without bail, till then.

Why Was Nick Reiner In An Anti-Suicide Smock?

Nick Reiner has was wearing the anti-suicide vest because he is on suicide watch in jail. a safety measure used when an inmate is considered at risk of harming themselves. Notably, Nick Reiner was struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

Nick Reiner is suspected of allegedly stabbing his parents at their home in LA's Brentwood. Nick Reiner's siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner, released a statement on Wednesday requesting privacy from the media.

Also read: Rob Reiner death: What late filmmaker said when Donald Trump was shot in Butler

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Alan Jackson, Nick Reiner's attorney, called the incident a "devastating tragedy," adding that the case is "complex."

“We all recognize that. Our hearts go out to the entire Reiner family,” he said, adding that careful analysis is needed as there are “very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case.”