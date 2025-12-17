Rob Reiner death: Who is Alan Jackson? High-profile celebrity lawyer representing Nick Reiner

As Nick Reiner faces murder charges in the deaths of his parents, the legal battle is being shaped by the arrival of a familiar name in celebrity criminal defense. Alan Jackson confirmed that he is representing Reiner, marking the latest high-stakes case for the Los Angeles attorney. Alan Jackson (right) is a partner at the firm Werksman, Jackson & Quinn LLP and is widely known for handling complex and high-profile criminal matters.(AP/ Werksman Jackson)

Jackson confirmed on Dec. 16 that he is representing Reiner, telling reporters outside Los Angeles Superior Court that his client did not attend the scheduled arraignment because he had not yet been medically cleared to be transported, according to The Hollywood Reporter and People.com.

Reiner, 32, was arrested Sunday as per local time. He was accused by the Los Angeles Police Department of killing his parents, who were found dead in their Los Angeles home.

Who is Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson is a partner at the firm Werksman, Jackson & Quinn LLP and is widely known for handling complex and high-profile criminal matters. Most recently, Jackson helped secure an acquittal for Karen Read, who faced second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in a closely watched retrial, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

His defense resume also includes representing actor Kevin Spacey in a Massachusetts groping case that was later dismissed, and working on the legal team for Harvey Weinstein during the disgraced producer’s California criminal trial. Weinstein was ultimately convicted on rape charges and sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to People.com.

Before becoming a prominent defense lawyer, Jackson served as an assistant head deputy in the Major Crimes Division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. In that role, he successfully prosecuted music producer Phil Spector for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Jackson later sought elected office, running unsuccessfully for Los Angeles district attorney in 2012, according to People.com. Since then, he has remained a fixture in Southern California courtrooms, often appearing in cases that attract national attention.