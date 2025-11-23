From Venice to Bora Bora: Top romantic getaways to explore with your partner

Planning to end the year on a romantic note? Some places in the world are all about romance, be it the atmosphere or the gorgeous views. Places like the Maldives and Kyoto are perfect if you want to plan a couple’s trip. These destinations can allow you to spend quality time with your partner. Paris remains one of the most romantic destinations in the world.(REUTERS)

Check out these romantic destinations to visit with your partner.

The Maldives

From overwater bungalows to floating breakfasts, couples can indulge themselves in some surreal experiences in the Maldives. Beaches are the highlight of the Maldives, and couples can cuddle up and enjoy the natural view. Look at the romantic sunset, take long walks on the beach, and have a private candlelit dinner to make the most of this romantic destination.

Kyoto, Japan

The streets of Kyoto look tailor-made for couples. From romantic walks through the Fushimi Inari’s torii gates to watching the serene beauty of cherry blossoms, there are several activities on offer. The streets are often filled with couples walking hand-in-hand. For food options, the lovers could try kaiseki dinners.

Venice, Italy

With romance carved all across the city, Venice is clearly a go-to destination for couples. The city exudes romance and mystery with its gondola rides, canals, narrow alleyways, and historic buildings. Enjoy a candlelit dinner with some Italian food and wine or indulge in desserts like gelato and tiramisu. End the night with a stroll along the canals to best enjoy the vibe of the city.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora Bora is perfect for couples who want overwater bungalows, aesthetic dinners, and romantic vibes on their holiday. The island is one of the top picks for honeymooners. Whale watching tours are also available every year, according to Travel + Leisure.

Paris, France

Be it the Eiffel Tower with its bright lights or the Pont des Arts bridge with its locks, nothing screams romance like Paris. The city’s reputation as a romantic destination remains unrivalled. Couples can take a walk along the Seine River or indulge in a picnic at the Jardin du Luxembourg. The museums and restaurants around the city are also perfect for date nights.