Tara Sutaria celebrates birthday in Maldives with beau Veer Pahariya as he wishes her, ‘Happy birthday my whole heart'

Actor Tara Sutaria received a warm and affectionate birthday surprise from rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya, who took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message and a series of intimate photographs. Posting a touching note that read, “Happy Birthday, my whole heart,” Veer accompanied it with glimpses of their moments together, offering fans a rare look into their relationship. Tara Sutaria's birthday celebrations included cake-cutting moments in Maldives.

Tara's 30th birthday celebrations in Maldives with Veer

The first image shows Veer gently kissing Tara on the forehead as they pose for the cameras, setting a tender tone for the post. Another frame captures him playing the piano while Tara watches with a bright, adoring smile. A third photograph features Veer sweetly feeding her at an event, and the final image shows the duo unwinding on a yacht during a quiet getaway.

Adding to the celebrations, a video of the couple also made its way online. The clip shows Tara cutting her birthday cake with Veer by her side; he softly kisses her cheek before pulling her into a warm hug. Tara looks radiant in a sequinned outfit and sleek bun, while Veer complements her look in a crisp white shirt paired with a blue tailored suit.

Earlier on Sunday, Tara offered fans a glimpse into her early tropical birthday celebrations through an Instagram carousel. The first picture shows her posing before a glowing red-lit display reading “Happy Birthday Tara.”

Dressed in a chic black bralette and sheer sarong, she completed the look with statement gold jewellery. Another slide showcased her luxurious stay at the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, followed by a calming video of waves washing over a golden shore. Captioning the post, she wrote, “BIRTHDAY WEEK BEGINS! T-3 TO GO.”

Tara and Veer's love story

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are believed to have begun dating in early 2025, with speculation rising as the two were frequently seen together at private gatherings and outings. By mid-year, subtle social media exchanges and joint public appearances confirmed what fans had long suspected that the duo had quietly begun a new chapter together.