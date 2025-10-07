Inside Tara Sutaria, boyfriend Veer Pahariya's very Italian holiday: Stunning walks, delicious pasta and a new romance

Actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are in Italy these days, enjoying the beautiful, early days of their ‘Roma-nce’. Tara shared a bunch of photos from the trip, which also featured Veer. Tara Sutaria is holidaying in Italy with boyfriend Veer Pahariya.

The photos show Tara in stunning outfits, bathing in the bright sun, or gorging on delicious pasta and seafood. She enjoyed some clams, cheesy spaghetti and oysters.

She wore lovely outfits--such as a white dress, a tiny top with jeans, and a large brown suit jacket with sneakers. They seemingly also caught a show of The Phantom of the Opera and learnt how to make pasta from a chef. The couple took walks around Positano and enjoyed a night at a jazz club too.

Tara kept her latest post simple, adding only a few emojis as the caption.

About Veer and Tara

The update stands out as one of her rare glimpses into her personal life. Tara and Veer have been making quiet waves with their rumoured romance, leaving fans intrigued with every appearance. Although the two have been spotted together on several occasions, they continue to keep things subtle, letting their chemistry do the talking.

Back in August, Tara had shared Ganesh Chaturthi wishes on Instagram, posting a series of pictures in a traditional outfit—one of which featured the Sky Force actor.

The two also turned heads at India Couture Week 2025, when Tara surprised everyone by blowing a flying kiss to Veer from the ramp, confirming their undeniable connection.

Planning a trip to Positano?

Positano is a traveller's paradise.

Positano is a stunning cliffside village on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, known for pastel houses, beaches, scenic views, and coastal charm. If you are planning a trip, these are five things to try:

1. Spend the day on Spiaggia Grande or Fornillo Beach, soaking in the sun and views of pastel-colored cliffside houses.

2. Hike the breathtaking Path of the Gods trail for panoramic views of the Amalfi Coast and the Tyrrhenian Sea.

3. Explore Positano’s boutique-lined streets and buy a pair of handmade leather sandals crafted by local artisans.

4. Savor authentic Italian cuisine and enjoy refreshing limoncello made from the region’s famous Amalfi lemons.

5. Take a scenic boat ride to Capri or visit the Emerald Grotto to experience the coast’s hidden gems and sparkling waters.