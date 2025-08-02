Veer Pahariya gives protective boyfriend vibes as he escorts Tara Sutaria inside restaurant on dinner date. Watch

Actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, who are rumoured to be dating each other, stepped out for dinner on Saturday. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now.

Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya step out for dinner

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Tara and Veer were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. As Tara stepped out of her car, Veer escorted her inside. He had his hand near her as they walked together. Tara was also seen extending her hand to Veer.

For the outing, Tara wore a printed top under a black shirt and matching shorts. She wore heels and carried a bag. Veer was seen in a black T-shirt and matching trousers.

In another video, Tara and Veer were seen sitting inside a car. They laughed and chatted with each other as Veer drove the car. In yet another clip, Tara was seen holding Veer's arm as they exited the restaurant.

About Tara and Veer

Their dating rumours gained traction after Tara shared pictures with singer AP Dhillon from their music video Thodi Si Daaru on July 21. Veer commented, "My," with a red heart and star emoji. Tara replied with, "Mine," adding a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Last month, when Tara walked the runway at the India Couture Week 2025, she gave a flying kiss to Veer, who reciprocated the gesture. Tara also responded to the social media buzz while speaking to news agency ANI. When asked if she was dating Veer, Tara said, "I'm sorry, I won't be able to talk about that at the moment."

What Tara said about her dating life

Recently, on The Ranveer Show, Tara was asked if she is dating anyone. She said, "See this question that has come...I'm very happy right now. I'm elated over the moon."

Tara and Veer's projects

Tara has recently been seen in music videos, including Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon and Pyaar Aata Hai with Ishaan Khatter. She was last seen in the film Apurva (2023). Tara hasn't announced her next movie project yet.

Veer Pahariya recently made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.