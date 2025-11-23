6 romantic low-AQI destinations ideal for couples planning an intimate anniversary escape

The poor air quality in the national capital is pushing people to pack their bags and run to nearby tourist spots. With the annual wedding season in full swing right now, it is also the anniversary season for a lot of couples. Many of them look forward to celebrating the milestone at places where nobody is checking an AQI app between conversations. What you really want on a romantic trip is calm, space, and a slower rhythm that does not feel choreographed. Check out romantic low-AQI destinations in India that are best for couples planning a peaceful anniversary getaway.(Unsplash)

India has plenty of pockets like that if you skip the familiar big-name spots. These locations stay low on AQI and high on mood, making them ideal for couples who want something intimate without trying too hard.

Romantic low-AQI getaway spots in India

Guwahati

Tucked in Assam’s soft foothills, Guwahati feels like a green bubble, with open lawns, ponds, and quiet terraces making sunrise walks surprisingly romantic. During night, the outdoors feel warm, not crowded. The air stays clear from November to March.

Chikmagalur

Inside a coffee estate in the Western Ghats, Chikmagalur almost forces you to slow down. Misty hills, forested paths and the smell of roasted beans make the place feel made for two. Even a simple poolside evening turns into something memorable. The best time to visit here is from October to February.

Shillong

High above Umiam Lake, Shillong brings calm in the purest form. Wide decks, cool breezes and that stretch of still water make it perfect for couples who want quiet time without giving up scenery. Sunset here feels unreal. It is great to visit from November to April.

Kovalam

Kovalam sits above the Arabian Sea, offering ocean views without the chaos of public beaches. Clean-air mornings, breezy afternoons and majestic sunsets pretty much do the work for you. Think long walks, slow dinners, and no rush. October to March is the ideal period to be here.

Bhopal

Bhopal surprises people in many ways. The white arches, old-world charm, and calm lawns make it feel elegant without the weight of big heritage cities. Couples who want a mix of history and ease end up loving it. Best between November and February.

Also Read: From Badami to Pandavleni: 5 Indian hidden caves every traveller should explore

Lonavala

Close enough to Mumbai and Pune for a quick trip, yet far enough to breathe properly. Cool air, valley views, and quiet hilltop spots make anniversary evenings simple but special. October to February is the best window to be here.

Also Read: From Ayodhya to Dwarka: Exploring India's ‘Sapta Puris’ every pilgrim must visit

Why these low-AQI spots work?

You get privacy, clean skies, and a pace that feels like a holiday instead of a headache. There is space to talk, unwind, and celebrate without noise or pollution getting in the way.