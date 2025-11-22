From Ayodhya to Dwarka: Exploring India's ‘Sapta Puris’ every pilgrim must visit

India is a land where faith and history go hand in hand. Every city, river, and mountain has stories of devotion that have been passed down through generations. Among these sacred places, seven ancient cities are considered extremely holy in Hindu tradition. Known as the Sapta Puris, these cities are believed to be the gates to moksha, or liberation from the cycle of birth and death. They are mentioned in ancient scriptures like the Garuda Purana. Ayodhya is one of the Sapta Puris that every pilgrim should visit.(MyGovIndia X)

The seven sacred cities are Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar, Varanasi, Kanchipuram, Ujjain, and Dwarka. Each of these places is connected to Hindu mythology and has its own spiritual significance, as per the Hindu American Foundation.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya, situated on the banks of the Sarayu River, is famous as the birthplace of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Vishnu. The city is full of temples and ghats, including the newly consecrated Ram Mandir, Hanuman Garhi, and Kanak Bhawan. Devotees visit the Sarayu ghats in the evening for aarti, a ritual that lights up the river with floating lamps.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

A few hundred kilometers from Ayodhya is Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple Complex marks the exact spot of his birth. Mathura is famous for its vibrant celebrations during Janmashtami and Holi, where streets come alive with music, colors, and devotion.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Known as the Gateway to Lord Vishnu, Haridwar is where the Ganga leaves the mountains and enters the plains. The Ganga Aarti at Hari Ki Pauri is a spectacular evening ritual that devotees should not miss. Bathing in the river here is believed to cleanse sins.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi, or Kashi, is one of the oldest living cities in the world. Situated on the Ganga River, it is associated with Lord Shiva. Cremation at the Manikarnika Ghat is believed to give moksha. Sunrise and sunset rituals along the river attract devotees and tourists.

Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu

Known as the City of Thousand Temples, Kanchipuram is famous for its Dravidian architecture and temples of Shiva and Vishnu. Major temples are Kailasanathar, Ekambareswarar, and Varadaraja Perumal.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain is home to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and hosts the Simhastha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. Devotees take a dip in the Shipra River as part of spiritual purification.

Dwarka, Gujarat

Dwarka, the kingdom of Lord Krishna, is a coastal city with the famous Dwarkadhish Temple. According to mythology, the ancient city was built by Krishna and later submerged in the sea. Today, it is part of the Char Dham pilgrimage.

These seven cities are not just places on the map but symbols of faith, devotion, and the spiritual heritage of India. Visiting them is a glimpse into the country’s spiritual traditions.