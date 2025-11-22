India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IND eye comeback after Kolkata failure, all eyes on Guwahati pitch

Live

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Is it crisis mode for Team India in Test match cricket? Maybe not quite yet, but four losses in a row to SENA nations on home soil is certainly cause for concern. After last year’s New Zealand debacle, it is fair to say India cannot afford to lose another series to South Africa. But beginning today, that is the threat that a rattled India team will need to deal with in the near-alien climes of Guwahati in the north-east. Do India have enough self-belief and enough clarity to reverse the disaster of failing to chase 124 at the Eden Gardens? Do they have enough gumption to draw the series and keep the question marks at bay? Remember, no Shubman Gill, and a captaincy debut for Rishabh Pant. Never easy to come in and take charge of a team with their backs to the wall, and given his stature as the team’s most talented and important batter, this is an injury that could have big ramifications – not just in this series, but for the future of Indian cricket. India vs South Africa 2nd Test predicted playing XIs Team selection will be a big focus after what happened in Kolkata: four spinners, a rookie number three, and a false image of depth that cost them ultimately. India need some added steel in the batting and bowling alike, but with Shubman Gill missing, that might necessitate plenty of shuffling. Expect Axar Patel to return to the bench, with the prowess of Nitish Kumar Reddy at India’s disposal after his reinclusion in the squad. His right-handedness in a lefty-heavy 5-6-7-8 will be crucial, particularly after Simon Harmer ran India ragged. Higher up the order, Sai Sudharsan might be the one who comes back in for Gill. He would return to number three, while Washington Sundar would slide back down the order after brief experimentation. India predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj South Africa, meanwhile, are without the ailing Kagiso Rabada – but otherwise, it seemed as if they got their combination fairly nailed-on. Lungi Ngidi joined the squad, but Corbin Bosch might stay on for the extra batting help. Up the order, Wiaan Mulder could lose his place to Senuran Muthusamy, who would provide an extra spin option should the pitch look as spin-conducive as the one in Kolkata. South Africa predicted playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder/Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer ...Read More

